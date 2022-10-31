Franco Manca Fennel Sausage Red Pepper & Mozzarella Pizza 480G
Product Description
- Wood-Fired Pizza Base Topped with Mozzarella, Sausage Crumb, Tomato Sauce & Chargrilled Red Pepper.
- Our signature sourdough base is topped with a rich tomato sauce and covered with an Italian-style fennel sausage crumb, chargrilled red peppers and creamy mozzarella.
- Our signature sourdough base
- - Made in Italy
- - Slow-proved
- - Stonebaked in a traditional wood-burning oven
- - Hand-stretched
- Pizza sauce: Produced in the heart of Italy's northern Food Valley following a traditional recipe, our rich pizza sauce is made with 100% Italian tomatoes lightly seasoned with basil.
- About Us
- Our founder Giuseppe Mascoli opened the first Franco Manca pizzeria in London's Brixton Market in 2008.
- Giuseppe's Neapolitan-style sourdough pizzas topped with carefully sourced ingredients from small-scale suppliers quickly saw queues forming around the market.
- We've grown a lot since then, but what's never changed is our commitment to quality, authenticity and simplicity.
- We've applied that exact philosophy to our chef's specials cook-at-home selection which has been created for you, by our executive chef, Alfonso.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Franco Manca™ is a registered trademark.
- From our chef's specials selection
- Hand-stretched, wood-fired sourdough base
- Packed with spices
- Pack size: 480G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Mozzarella (Milk) (16%), Sausage Crumb (11%) (Pork, Spice, Red Pepper Flakes, Garlic, Salt, Oregano, Fennel), Tomato Pulp, Tomato Sauce (Tomatoes, Salt, Basil, Spice), Water, Red Pepper (4%), Sunflower Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Potato Purée, Salt, Yeast, Dry Wheat Sourdough, Sugar, Oregano
Allergy Information
- May also contain Soya and Mustard. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For use-by date, see front of pack. Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat the oven to 210°C/ 190°C fan/ Gas Mark 7. Remove all packaging and even out the toppings if needed. Place the pizza directly on the middle shelf in the oven. Cook for 9 minutes. Cooking appliances may vary, ensure the pizza is piping hot throughout before serving. Do not reheat.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
Contains 2 servings
Name and address
Net Contents
480g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/2 pizza (approx. 240g)
|Energy
|915 kJ/218 kcal
|2196 kJ/522 kcal
|Fat
|6.8 g
|16.3 g
|(of which saturates)
|2.6 g
|6.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|27.5 g
|66.0 g
|(of which sugars)
|1.7 g
|4.1 g
|Fibre
|2.2 g
|5.3 g
|Protein
|10.5 g
|25.2 g
|Salt
|1.30 g
|3.12 g
