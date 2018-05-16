Acti+ Zero Sugar Blood Orange Drink 4X250ml

Product Description
- Carbonated blood orange flavoured spring water with added caffeine, nootropics, vitamins and minerals with sweetener.
- Acti+ is the clean, refreshing and delicious way to enhance your focus & performance and achieve more. With added nootropics & vitamins, natural ingredients, and zero sugar!
- Zero Sugar
- Natural Caffeine
- 100% Key Vitamins
- 3 Calories Per Can
- Natural Clean Energy
- Natural Sweetners
- Natural Flavours
- Supports Immune System
- Supports Cognitive Performance
- Supports Muscle Function
- Reduces Tiredness and Fatigue
- Pack size: 1000ML
- Supports Immune System
- Supports Cognitive Performance
- Supports Muscle Function
- Reduces Tiredness and Fatigue
- Zero Sugar
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Spring Water, Acid: Malic Acid, Flavourings, Caffeine, L-Carnitine, Vitamins (C, B5, B6, Folic Acid (B9), B12), Minerals (Zinc), Sweetener: Stevia
Storage
Best before end: See base of can. Store in a cool and dry place.
Additives
- Contains Flavours
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- High caffeine content: 32mg/100ml (1 can = 80mg caffeine).
- Not suitable for children, pregnant/breastfeeding women and persons sensitive to caffeine.
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- UK: Actiph Water,
- 107 George St,
- Edinburgh,
- EH2 3ES.
- EU: Actiph Water EU,
Return to
- UK: Actiph Water,
- 107 George St,
- Edinburgh,
- EH2 3ES.
- EU: Actiph Water EU,
- Wholefoods Wholesale,
- Unit 3 Kylemore Industrial Estate,
- Kileen Road,
- D10 TY20.
Net Contents
4 x 250ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|% RI per 100ml
|Per 250ml
|% RI per 250ml
|Energy
|3kJ/1kcal
|7.5kJ/2.5kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Of which saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Of which sugars
|<0.5g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Vitamin C
|32mg
|40%
|80mg
|100%
|Vitamin B5
|0.56mg
|40%
|1.40mg
|100%
|Vitamin B6
|2.4mg
|40%
|6mg
|100%
|Folic Acid (B9)
|80µg
|40%
|200µg
|100%
|Vitamin B12
|1µg
|40%
|2.50µg
|100%
|Zinc
|4mg
|40%
|10mg
|100%
|Vitamins*
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Minerals*
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Not a substitute for a varied and healthy diet
|-
|-
|-
|-
|RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
High caffeine content: 32mg/100ml (1 can = 80mg caffeine). Not suitable for children, pregnant/breastfeeding women and persons sensitive to caffeine.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.