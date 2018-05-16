We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Acti+ Zero Sugar Blood Orange Drink 4X250ml

Acti+ Zero Sugar Blood Orange Drink 4X250ml
£5.00
£0.50/100ml

Product Description

  • Carbonated blood orange flavoured spring water with added caffeine, nootropics, vitamins and minerals with sweetener.
  • Acti+ is the clean, refreshing and delicious way to enhance your focus & performance and achieve more. With added nootropics & vitamins, natural ingredients, and zero sugar!
  • Zero Sugar
  • Natural Caffeine
  • 100% Key Vitamins
  • 3 Calories Per Can
  • Natural Clean Energy
  • Natural Sweetners
  • Natural Flavours
  • Supports Immune System
  • Supports Cognitive Performance
  • Supports Muscle Function
  • Reduces Tiredness and Fatigue
  • Pack size: 1000ML
  • Zero Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water, Acid: Malic Acid, Flavourings, Caffeine, L-Carnitine, Vitamins (C, B5, B6, Folic Acid (B9), B12), Minerals (Zinc), Sweetener: Stevia

Storage

Best before end: See base of can. Store in a cool and dry place.

Additives

  • Contains Flavours
  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • High caffeine content: 32mg/100ml (1 can = 80mg caffeine).
  • Not suitable for children, pregnant/breastfeeding women and persons sensitive to caffeine.

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • UK: Actiph Water,
  • 107 George St,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH2 3ES.
  • EU: Actiph Water EU,

Return to

  • UK: Actiph Water,
  • 107 George St,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH2 3ES.
  • EU: Actiph Water EU,
  • Wholefoods Wholesale,
  • Unit 3 Kylemore Industrial Estate,
  • Kileen Road,
  • D10 TY20.

Net Contents

4 x 250ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml% RI per 100mlPer 250ml% RI per 250ml
Energy3kJ/1kcal7.5kJ/2.5kcal
Fat<0.5g<0.5g
Of which saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrates<0.5g<0.5g
Of which sugars<0.5g<0.1g
Protein<0.5g<0.5g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C32mg40%80mg100%
Vitamin B50.56mg40%1.40mg100%
Vitamin B62.4mg40%6mg100%
Folic Acid (B9)80µg40%200µg100%
Vitamin B121µg40%2.50µg100%
Zinc4mg40%10mg100%
Vitamins*----
Minerals*----
*Not a substitute for a varied and healthy diet----
RI = Reference Intake----

Safety information

High caffeine content: 32mg/100ml (1 can = 80mg caffeine). Not suitable for children, pregnant/breastfeeding women and persons sensitive to caffeine.

