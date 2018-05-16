We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bio&Me Super Seedy & Nutty Gut Loving Porridge Pot 58g

Bio&Me Super Seedy & Nutty Gut Loving Porridge Pot 58g
£1.15
£1.98/100g

Product Description

  • Super Seedy & Nutty Prebiotic Porridge
  • Prebiotic*
  • * This porridge contains 2g of your 12g per day of chicory inulin, which contributes to normal bowel function by increasing stool frequency. Essentially, it helps you poop more regularly.
  • 14 Plant-Based Foods + Prebiotics*
  • Almond & Hazelnuts
  • & Chia Seeds
  • & Linseeds
  • & Pumpkin Seeds
  • & Sunflower Seeds
  • & Buckwheat
  • & Carrot
  • & Chicory Root
  • & Coconut
  • & Dates
  • & Quinoa
  • & Raisins
  • & Wholegrain Oats
  • You'll only find naturally occurring sugars and salt from plant-based foods in our porridge. No added sugars or salt here!
  • The Gut Health Doctor
  • I created the recipe for this prebiotic* porridge with 14 plant-based foods. Every spoonful is packed full of deliciously diverse plant goodness to help you (and your biome) nourish and flourish. Enjoy!
  • Dr. M. Rossi
  • No Added Sugar
  • 100% Plant-Based
  • Great for vegetarians & vegans
  • Pack size: 58G
  • No added sugars or salt

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Oats (39%), Dates, Seeds (11%) (Sunflower, Pumpkin, Chia (Salvia Hispanica), Brown Linseed), Coconut Milk Powder, Nuts (7%) (Ground Almonds, Ground Hazelnuts), Raisins, Chicory Root Fibre, Dried Carrot, Quinoa Flakes, Buckwheat Flakes, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a facility that handles other Nuts, including Peanuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For Best Before, see base of pot.

Preparation and Usage

  • Good Morning
  • 3 mins to your healthy porridge!
  • 1. Mix
  • 2. Add boiling water to inside line (approx. 140ml) & stir
  • 3. Leave to stand/cook for 3 minutes. Stir & enjoy!
  • Caution, hot
  • Product not suitable for microwaving.

Warnings

  • CAUTION, HOT

Recycling info

Foil. Recycle Pot. Recycle

Name and address

  • Bio&Me,
  • 1 Castle Drive,
  • Chester,
  • CH1 1SL.

Return to

  • Bio&Me,
  • 1 Castle Drive,
  • Chester,
  • CH1 1SL.
  • www.bioandme.co.uk

Net Contents

58g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (made up as directed)Per 198g serving†RI Per Serving
Energy504kJ998kJ
-121kcal240kcal12%
Fat5g9.9g14%
of which saturates1.7g3.4g17%
Carbohydrates14.1g27.9g11%
of which sugars4.9g9.7g11%
Fibre3.6g7.1g24%
Protein2.9g5.7g11%
Salt0.01g0.02g<1%
† Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
RI = Reference Intake---

Safety information

CAUTION, HOT

