Jacob's Mini Cheddars 14 Pack Red Leicester 322G

Jacob's Mini Cheddars 14 Pack Red Leicester 322G
£2.25
£0.70/100g

Each pack (23g) contains

Energy
505kJ
121kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
7.1g

-

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.7g

-

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.9g

-

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.6g

-

10%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Cheese Snack Biscuits with Red Leicester Cheese Flavour
  • United Biscuits (UK) Limited, a pladis company pladisglobal.com
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • We make every last bite awesome, so we sprinkle and stir real cheese into our dough. Then it's baked (Never Fried!) until golden to guarantee cheesy, crunchy perfection, every time.
  • Hello, We're Mini Cheddars!
  • Yes, we might be on the mini side, but we go big big big on the cheese! That means melty, moreish deliciousness in every bite. Because there's always room for more cheese in your snack-life. Right?
  • ® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
  • Baked with Real Cheese
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • The oil palm products contained in this product have been certified to come from RSPO segregated sources and have been produced to stringent environmental and social criteria. www.rspo.org
  • Pack size: 322G

Information

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower), Dried Powdered Cheese (6%) (Milk), Cheddar and Red Leicester Cheese Flavouring (Milk) [Salt, Wheat Flour, Natural Flavourings, Dried Buttermilk, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Emulsifier (Gum Arabic)], Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Dried Whey (Milk), Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Acid (Lactic Acid), Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Egg, Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Typical number of servings per multipack: 14

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • (UK): Freepost Jacob's.
  • (Outside UK): Pladis.
  • (EU): PLDS Europe B.V.,
  • Postbus 597,
  • 1500EN Zaandam,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the best before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 08081 449454.
  • Mail: (UK): Freepost Jacob's.
  • (Outside UK): Pladis Consumer Services
  • (EU): PLDS Europe B.V.,
  • Postbus 597,
  • 1500EN Zaandam,
  • The Netherlands.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

14 x Pack

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pack (23g)
Energy (kJ)2197505
(kcal)526121
Fat30.9g7.1g
of which Saturates11.6g2.7g
Carbohydrate51.1g11.8g
of which Sugars4.1g0.9g
Fibre2.6g0.6g
Protein8.9g2.0g
Salt2.6g0.6g
Typical number of servings per multipack: 14--
