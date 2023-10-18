JML PILL-O-PAD FOLDAWAY

Pill-O-Pad Foldaway - Multi-angle, foldable, soft tablet stand Multi-angle, foldable, soft tablet stand with 3 viewing angles Pill O Pad Foldaway is the super- soft, lap-mounted tablet stand that holds your tablet, e-reader or book at the perfect angle to read, view and interact no matter how you are relaxing. With a wide range of viewing angles, designed for the perfect view in any position, you can sit upright, recline and even lie down flat and Pill O Pad Foldaway will hold your tablet at an angle that’s just right. Now, with Pill O Pad Foldaway, you can have hands-free access to your touch screen, book or magazine for typing, playing games, scrolling or just turning a page without the possibility of aching wrists, hands and arms that holding tablets and books can cause. With a super-soft, comfortable surface and an ultra-lightweight cushion-foam core, Pill O Pad Foldaway will make relaxing screen time or reading even more comfortable. Great for iPads, tablets, books and more Holding a tablet or even a thick book can put excess strain on knuckle, wrists and even elbow joints, not to mention the muscles you use to hold them. Ever get thumb cramp or a dull ache in your forearm after holding a tablet for too long? We spend so much time on screens these days that this can only get worse so why not use Pill O Pad Foldaway and take the strain out of using your favourite tablets and books? With fully-adjustable viewing angles there’s no reason not to relax in total comfort while you scroll through social media, read your favourite e-book or flick through an old novel. Adjusts to any viewing angle The adjustable, viewing platform of Pill O Pad Foldaway can be positioned perfectly to optimise your viewing angel whether sitting, reclining or even lying down. You can even take Pill O Pad Foldaway out with you on long journeys in cars, trains and planes to let you sit and see your screen without straining your neck or taking the strain in your arms, wrists and hands. Keep the kids entertained and safe in the back seat with Pill O Pad Foldaway on their lap and their favourite show in their tablet. Or use it, hands-free, mounted on a worktop or table, for holding a cookery book to follow a recipe at the perfect viewing angle that eliminates screen glare and reflections, while you’re free to get on with the job in hand. Foldable, easily-stored design Pill O Pad Foldaway folds down flat so you can easily store in tin a drawer of under a bed, it’s also easy to take with you on car or train journeys because it sits in a holdall or back pack easily. When you’re ready to read or use your tablet, just open it to the perfect viewing angle for your position and it’s ready to go- PLUS, there’s a storage tray space built into the base that lets you keep pens, phones, cables, notepads and more, right where you need them!