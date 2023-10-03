We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

O'Keeffe's Lip Repair Cherry Lip Balm 4.2g

O'Keeffe's Lip Repair Cherry Lip Balm 4.2g

O'Keeffe's Lip Repair Cherry Lip Balm 4.2g
This highly effective lip balm relieves, hydrates and helps repair extremely dry, cracked lips. When used daily, O'Keeffe's® Lip Repair Cherry is clinically proven to:- Provide intensive hydration in 1 use- Instantly lock in and provide all day moisture- Create a flexible barrier and help repair dry, cracked lips- Last through eating and drinking
All Day Moisture in 1 UseGuaranteed Hardworking SkincareGuaranteed ReliefFor Extremely Dry Cracked LipsContains cherry oil & vitamin EMatte finishNo added colour
Beeswax, Dimethicone, Petrolatum, Hydrogenated Polydecene, Phenyl Trimethicone, Trimethylpentanediol/Adipic Acid/Glycerin Crosspolymer, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Prunus Cerasus Seed Oil, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Aroma, Polysilicone-11, Tocopheryl Acetate, Ethylene/Propylene/Styrene Copolymer, Sodium Saccharin, Butylene/Ethylene/Styrene Copolymer, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-di-t-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral, Farnesol

Directions: Apply throughout the day as needed. Retain packaging for future reference.

