O'Keeffe's Lip Repair Cherry Lip Balm 4.2g

This highly effective lip balm relieves, hydrates and helps repair extremely dry, cracked lips. When used daily, O'Keeffe's® Lip Repair Cherry is clinically proven to: - Provide intensive hydration in 1 use - Instantly lock in and provide all day moisture - Create a flexible barrier and help repair dry, cracked lips - Last through eating and drinking

All Day Moisture in 1 Use Guaranteed Hardworking Skincare Guaranteed Relief For Extremely Dry Cracked Lips Contains cherry oil & vitamin E Matte finish No added colour

Pack size: 4.2G

Ingredients

Beeswax, Dimethicone, Petrolatum, Hydrogenated Polydecene, Phenyl Trimethicone, Trimethylpentanediol/Adipic Acid/Glycerin Crosspolymer, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Prunus Cerasus Seed Oil, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Aroma, Polysilicone-11, Tocopheryl Acetate, Ethylene/Propylene/Styrene Copolymer, Sodium Saccharin, Butylene/Ethylene/Styrene Copolymer, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-di-t-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral, Farnesol

Preparation and Usage