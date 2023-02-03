Starbucks White Mocha 5 X 24G

great alternative to a...
A STARBUCKS Customer
great alternative to a shop bought coffee. nice and sweet, dissolved easily and tasted great
Good for a shop...
A STARBUCKS Customer
Good for a shop experience at home without the price
Amazing taste and easy...
A STARBUCKS Customer
Amazing taste and easy to make would highly recommend
Love the fact this is...
A STARBUCKS Customer
Love the fact this is cinnamon latte. Lovely taste and a nice drink
Creamy smooth drink. I...
A STARBUCKS Customer
Creamy smooth drink. I wish there was an unsweetened version.
Fantastic tasting...
A STARBUCKS Customer
Fantastic tasting coffee, have tried all of the flavours and they are delicious
Nice treat when at...
A STARBUCKS Customer
Nice treat when at home, flavours are quite sweet and would like a standard latte option x
Love this white...
A STARBUCKS Customer
Love this white chocolate mocha is my favourite of the drinks Starbucks has to offer. Now, to be able to get it at home is a winner to me. It tastes the same as well. Will definitely buy again
Very tasty coffee and...
A STARBUCKS Customer
Very tasty coffee and you get a lovely frothy crema without a ridiculous amount of stirring.
Melts so easily into...
A STARBUCKS Customer
Melts so easily into the water and not lumpy like other sachets!