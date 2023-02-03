We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Starbucks White Mocha 5 X 24G

4.4(45)
image 1 of Starbucks White Mocha 5 X 24G

Product Description

  • Instant coffee beverage - white mocha flavour.
  • Committed to 100% Ethical Coffee Sourcing in partnership with Conservation International
  • starbucks.com/social-impact
  • The Story of Starbucks® White Mocha
  • Inspired by the classic Starbucks® White Mocha, we've crafted this indulgent & rich beverage for you to prepare at home using the same high quality 100% Arabica beans as our coffeehouses. Expertly blended together with dairy milk and our indulgent white mocha flavour, it is topped with a soft layer of foam for you to enjoy a deliciously familiar Starbucks® beverage.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Nestlé uses Starbucks trademarks under license.
  • © 2022 Starbucks Corporation.
  • Indulgent & Rich
  • 100% Arabica Coffee Beans
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Whole Milk Powder (35, 2%), Skimmed Milk Powder (10, 3%), Coffee (6, 2%) [Instant Coffee (6, 1%), Roast and Ground Coffee (0, 1%)], Glucose Syrup, Lactose (Milk), Natural Flavouring, Stabilisers (Potassium Phosphate, Sodium Citrate)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Dissolve powder completely before placing a lid on any container such as a thermos or travel mug.
  • To avoid the risk of burning, do not shake the container in order to dissolve the powder.
  • 1 sachet coffee + 180 ml water = 1 mug
  • Stir well

Number of uses

Makes 5 mugs

Name and address

  • Nestlé UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,

Net Contents

5 x 24g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml**Per mug**% RI*
Energy214kJ414kJ
-51kcal98kcal5%
Fat1.2g2.3g3%
of which saturates0.7g1.4g7%
Carbohydrate8.1g15.7g6%
of which sugars7.6g14.9g17%
Fibre0.3g0.5g-
Protein1.7g3.3g7%
Salt0.09g0.17g3%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
**One sachet + 180ml water, makes 195ml; used as basis for per 100ml---
Makes 5 mugs---
Cappuccino, Latte & Mocha

45 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

great alternative to a...

5 stars

A STARBUCKS Customer

great alternative to a shop bought coffee. nice and sweet, dissolved easily and tasted great

Good for a shop...

5 stars

A STARBUCKS Customer

Good for a shop experience at home without the price

Amazing taste and easy...

5 stars

A STARBUCKS Customer

Amazing taste and easy to make would highly recommend

Love the fact this is...

5 stars

A STARBUCKS Customer

Love the fact this is cinnamon latte. Lovely taste and a nice drink

Creamy smooth drink. I...

4 stars

A STARBUCKS Customer

Creamy smooth drink. I wish there was an unsweetened version.

Fantastic tasting...

5 stars

A STARBUCKS Customer

Fantastic tasting coffee, have tried all of the flavours and they are delicious

Nice treat when at...

4 stars

A STARBUCKS Customer

Nice treat when at home, flavours are quite sweet and would like a standard latte option x

Love this white...

5 stars

A STARBUCKS Customer

Love this white chocolate mocha is my favourite of the drinks Starbucks has to offer. Now, to be able to get it at home is a winner to me. It tastes the same as well. Will definitely buy again

Very tasty coffee and...

5 stars

A STARBUCKS Customer

Very tasty coffee and you get a lovely frothy crema without a ridiculous amount of stirring.

Melts so easily into...

5 stars

A STARBUCKS Customer

Melts so easily into the water and not lumpy like other sachets!

1-10 of 45 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

