Kinder Bueno Mini Eggs 80G
Product Description
- Fine Milk Chocolate Covered Wafer with a Creamy Hazelnut Filling
- Pack size: 80G
Information
Ingredients
Fine Milk Chocolate 52.5% (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Hazelnuts 8%, Skimmed Milk Powder, Wheat Flour, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Vanillin
Allergy Information
- Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Name and address
- (UK) Ferrero,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE.
- (ROI) Ferrero,
- Kinsale Road,
Return to
- www.kinder.com
- Consumer Careline: 00 44 330 0538943
Net Contents
80g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2397 kj / 575 kcal
|Fat
|36.7 g
|of which Saturates
|18.2 g
|Carbohydrate
|51.9 g
|of which Sugars
|47.4 g
|Protein
|8.4 g
|Salt
|0.262 g
|* Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
