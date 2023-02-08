We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kinder Bueno Mini Eggs 80G

Exclusive to Tesco

Product Description

  • Fine Milk Chocolate Covered Wafer with a Creamy Hazelnut Filling
  • Fine milk chocolate covered wafer with a creamy hazelnut filling.
  • Pack size: 80G

Information

Ingredients

Fine Milk Chocolate 52.5% (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Hazelnuts 8%, Skimmed Milk Powder, Wheat Flour, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Vanillin

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Name and address

  • (UK) Ferrero,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE.
  • (ROI) Ferrero,
  • Kinsale Road,

Return to

  • (ROI) Ferrero,
  • Kinsale Road,
  • Cork.
  • www.kinder.com
  • Consumer Careline: 00 44 330 0538943

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy2397 kj / 575 kcal
Fat36.7 g
of which Saturates18.2 g
Carbohydrate51.9 g
of which Sugars47.4 g
Protein8.4 g
Salt0.262 g
* Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)-
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

