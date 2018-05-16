New
Toblerone The Edgy Egg Milk Chocolate Easter Egg 298G
Product Description
- Hollow milk chocolate egg with a honey and almond nougat with milk chocolates with honey and almond nougat (10%).
- Milk chocolate shell egg with a honey and almond nougat (10%).
- Milk chocolates with honey and almond nougat (10%).
- We believe our edges make life interesting. Give us our unique view of the world and make us see life afresh.
- What better time than easter to celebrate fresh perspectives, and wacky ideas like putting corners on easter eggs.
- Hip - hip - hooray for new beginnings.
- 25 g = 1 portion. 10 portions per hollow shell egg.
- Toblerone Tiny. 24 g = 3 Toblerone. 6 Toblerone per pack.
- Cocoa non-EU.
- Pack size: 298G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds, Eggs, Milk, Nuts, Soya
- May Contain: Brazil Nuts, Cashew Nuts, Hazelnuts, Macadamia Nut / Queensland Nut, Pecan Nuts, Pistachio Nuts, Walnuts, Wheat
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Recycling info
Card. Recycle Foil. Recycle
Net Contents
298g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|25 g
|% * / 25 g
|Energy
|2209 kJ/528 kcal
|552 kJ/132 kcal
|7 %
|Fat
|28 g
|7.1 g
|10 %
|of which saturates
|17 g
|4.2 g
|21 %
|Carbohydrate
|61 g
|15 g
|6 %
|of which sugars
|60 g
|15 g
|17 %
|Fibre
|2.4 g
|0.6 g
|-
|Protein
|5.6 g
|1.4 g
|3 %
|Salt
|0.12 g
|0.03 g
|1 %
|25 g = 1 portion. 10 portions per hollow shell egg
|-
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
