New
Flora Sunflower Oil Spray 200Ml
Product Description
- FLORA SUNFLOWER OIL SPRAY 200ML
- Flora is a trademark of Upfield Europe BV and is used under license. All rights reserved.
- 100% Natural
- Suitable for All Cooking
- 100% Plant Goodness
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Hi-Oleic Sunflower Oil
Storage
Store away from direct sunlight.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Usage Directions
- 4-6 sprays should be sufficient to cover a normal frying pan.
- Suitable for: Salad dressings, marinades and stir frying.
Number of uses
This pack contains 1111 sprays
Recycling info
Pump. Don't Recycle
Distributor address
- Princes Ltd.,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- U.K.
- or
- Princes Foods BV,
Return to
- Customer Care,
- Princes Ltd.,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- U.K.
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|1 Spray (0.18ml)
|Energy
|3404kJ/828kcal
|6kJ/2kcal
|Fat
|92g
|0.2g
|Of which saturates
|7.9g
|<0.1g
|Monounsaturates
|70.9g
|0.1g
|Polyunsaturates
|8.6g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|0g
|0.0g
|Of which sugars
|0g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0.0g
|Protein
|0g
|0.0g
|Salt
|0g
|0.0g
|This pack contains 1111 sprays
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.