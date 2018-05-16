We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Flora Sunflower Oil Spray 200Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Flora Sunflower Oil Spray 200Ml
£2.20
£1.10/100ml

Product Description

  • FLORA SUNFLOWER OIL SPRAY 200ML
  • Flora is a trademark of Upfield Europe BV and is used under license. All rights reserved.
  • 100% Natural
  • Suitable for All Cooking
  • 100% Plant Goodness
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Hi-Oleic Sunflower Oil

Storage

Store away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Usage Directions
  • 4-6 sprays should be sufficient to cover a normal frying pan.
  • Suitable for: Salad dressings, marinades and stir frying.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1111 sprays

Recycling info

Pump. Don't Recycle

Distributor address

  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.
  • or
  • Princes Foods BV,

Return to

  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml1 Spray (0.18ml)
Energy3404kJ/828kcal6kJ/2kcal
Fat92g0.2g
Of which saturates7.9g<0.1g
Monounsaturates70.9g0.1g
Polyunsaturates8.6g<0.1g
Carbohydrates0g0.0g
Of which sugars0g0.0g
Fibre0g0.0g
Protein0g0.0g
Salt0g0.0g
This pack contains 1111 sprays--
View all Oils & Cooking Fats

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here