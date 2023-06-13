Pukka Vegan Sausage Roll 130G

Seasoned pea protein and couscous, wrapped in puff pastry.

We believe everyone deserves full on flavour every mealtime that’s why our vegan sausage rolls taste so good! Whether you’re looking for a tasty vegan meal or simply trying something new on a meat free Monday our vegan pies, slices and sausage rolls deliver the Pukka promise of full on flavour and are approved by the vegan society. So whether you’re eating lunch on the go or enjoying a sofa supper, our slices, sausage rolls and pasties are everything you’d expect from Pukka and more. Don’t forget our Pukka vegan sausage roll can be enjoyed hot or cold, making them as perfect for lunchboxes as they are for tea. Bringing you Pukka taste wherever you are and whatever you’re doing, right down to the last crumb.

Pukka is an independent, family company, still based where it all began in the centre of the UK. With a passion for pies and savoury pastry, chilled and frozen, we are proud to be the UK's number one pie brand. Our story of baking great tasting, quality food for people, whatever it takes, at the game, at home and on the go, dates back to when we started baking and making pies in 1963, encased in our signature 144 layers of golden pastry. ..and still today we continue to deliver distinctly Pukka full on flavour.

Tasty, Rich & Full of Flavour Eat or Heat Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan

Pack size: 130G

Ingredients

Water, Wheat Flour (contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Palm Oil, Pea Protein (6%), Rapeseed Oil, Couscous (Wheat) (3%), Potato Starch, Seasoning, Onion (1.5%), Salt (0.4%), Methylcellulose, Cornflour, Yeast Extract, Sage (0.4%), Onion Powder, Wheat Protein, Herb & Spice Extract (0.1%) (contains: Black Pepper, Mace, Nutmeg, Ginger, Cayenne, Sage, Marjoram), Flavour Enhancer: Monosoduim Glutamate

Allergy Information

May also contain (traces of): Egg, Milk, Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

130g ℮