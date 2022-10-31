We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Virtue Clean Energy Tropical Drink 4X250ml

4.9(8)Write a review
Virtue Clean Energy Tropical Drink 4X250ml
£5.00
£0.50/100ml

Product Description

  • Sparkling tropical flavoured energy drink, with sweetener from natural sources and vitamins.
  • Each can sold contributes to the conservation of plants, animals and natural communities in the rainforest.
  • B-Vitamins + Natural Caffeine
  • Zero Sugar
  • Zero Calories
  • Nothing Artificial
  • BPA-Free Cans
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 1000ML

Information

Ingredients

Sparkling Water, Natural Flavour Enhancer: Erythritol, Natural Tropical Flavours, Agave Nectar, Citric Acid, Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides (Stevia Plant Extract), Green Coffee Bean Extract, Vitamins (B3, B6, B7, B12)

Storage

Best before: See base

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Virtue = Coffee
  • Equal caffeine to 1 cup of coffee
  • Best served chilled

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • High caffeine content (32mg/100ml). Not recommended for children or pregnant or breast-feeding women.

Name and address

  • Refresh Brands Ltd,
  • Bath Road,
  • Northants,
  • NN16 8NQ.

Return to

  • Refresh Brands Ltd,
  • Bath Road,
  • Northants,
  • NN16 8NQ.
  • virtuedrinks.com

Net Contents

4 x 250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy17kJ/4kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate0.5g
of which sugars0g
Protein0g
Salt0g
Niacin (B3)2.4mg (15%)
Vitamin B60.21mg (15%)
Biotin (B7)7.5µg (15%)
Vitamin B120.38µg (15%)
(Nutrient Reference Value)-

Safety information

High caffeine content (32mg/100ml). Not recommended for children or pregnant or breast-feeding women.

The cans are not only filled with healthy stuff wh

5 stars

The cans are not only filled with healthy stuff which I enjoyed, but some of the proceeds also contribute to the conservation of plants, animals and natural communities in the rainforest.

I bought Virtue for the first time as the claim of

5 stars

I bought Virtue for the first time as the claim of the same amount of Caffeine as a cup of coffee enticed me. I was very surprised when tasting the drink, very refreshing, not too sweet and did the trick for the day. Will buy again!

Great choice.

5 stars

Nice fresh taste also gives energy boost good product. The Yerba Mate worked well as a natural pick me up to get me through a long day!

I like these as I don't drink coffee so it's nice

5 stars

I like these as I don't drink coffee so it's nice to have something if I'm feeling a bit tired. Doesn't feel as bad for you as the big brand energy drinks.

This was a lovely drink but the other flavoured on

4 stars

This was a lovely drink but the other flavoured ones I liked more. It tasted clean and was very refreshing. It was nice and sweet but a bit too tropical for me.

Great tropical fruit flavour

5 stars

I think Virtue Clean energy tropical is one of favourite drink from their range. Lovely natural flavour. I drink it sometimes instead dof coffee for little boost.

Refreshing fruity taste

5 stars

Loved this, super refreshing fruity taste. Unlike a lot of energy drinks it's not sickly sweet, very much drinkable but leaves you feeling energised

Tastes Great

5 stars

This is my favourite flavour, it's not overly sweet and leaves no nasty aftertaste. Works wonders in keeping you alert, but not in a hyperactive way, just gentle enough to give you a boost!

