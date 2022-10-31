Virtue Clean Energy Tropical Drink 4X250ml

The cans are not only filled with healthy stuff wh
The cans are not only filled with healthy stuff which I enjoyed, but some of the proceeds also contribute to the conservation of plants, animals and natural communities in the rainforest.
I bought Virtue for the first time as the claim of
I bought Virtue for the first time as the claim of the same amount of Caffeine as a cup of coffee enticed me. I was very surprised when tasting the drink, very refreshing, not too sweet and did the trick for the day. Will buy again!
Great choice.
Nice fresh taste also gives energy boost good product. The Yerba Mate worked well as a natural pick me up to get me through a long day!
I like these as I don't drink coffee so it's nice
I like these as I don't drink coffee so it's nice to have something if I'm feeling a bit tired. Doesn't feel as bad for you as the big brand energy drinks.
This was a lovely drink but the other flavoured on
This was a lovely drink but the other flavoured ones I liked more. It tasted clean and was very refreshing. It was nice and sweet but a bit too tropical for me.
Great tropical fruit flavour
I think Virtue Clean energy tropical is one of favourite drink from their range. Lovely natural flavour. I drink it sometimes instead dof coffee for little boost.
Refreshing fruity taste
Loved this, super refreshing fruity taste. Unlike a lot of energy drinks it's not sickly sweet, very much drinkable but leaves you feeling energised
Tastes Great
This is my favourite flavour, it's not overly sweet and leaves no nasty aftertaste. Works wonders in keeping you alert, but not in a hyperactive way, just gentle enough to give you a boost!