Little Freddie Organic Blueberry & Banana Greek Style Yogurt 6M+ 100G

£1.35
£1.35/100g

Product Description

  • A smooth blend of yoghurt, bananas and blueberries
  • For a free recycling envelope so none of your pouches end up in landfill, email hello@littlefreddie.com and unearth more handpicked flavours at littlefreddie.com
  • A smooth whole milk yoghurt, blended with bananas and blueberries. Perfect for a delicious breakfast, snack or dessert.
  • Our Greek style yoghurt, made by a handful of family run farms in Somerset, adds a wonderful creaminess and subtle tang to this recipe. The best juicy wild blueberries and banana perfectly complement the yoghurt.
  • Greek style yoghurt is a natural source of calcium. This pouch is made from ingredients high in vitamin C and is a source of fibre.
  • Because we believe Exceptional ingredients taste better
  • 100% Organic baby food with nothing else added. Gluten free and suitable for vegetarians.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere for freshness.
  • Organic
  • Source of fibre
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100G
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Organic Greek Style <strong>Yoghurt</strong> (<strong>Milk</strong>) 48%, Organic Bananas 43%, Organic Blueberries 7%, Organic Wholemeal <strong>Oat</strong> Flour (<strong>Gluten</strong>) 1%, Organic <strong>Barley</strong> Flour (<strong>Gluten</strong>) 1%, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate <0.1%

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep in a cool, dry place. Pop in the fridge after opening and enjoy within 24 hours.

Preparation and Usage

  • Method: Delicious at room temperature or slightly chilled. Do not microwave.
  • Weaning advice: This meal contains dairy, which makes it best for babies of 6 months and over.

Warnings

  • Important: To reduce the risk of choking, keep cap away from infants and supervise when eating. If this pouch is damaged or oddly inflated, do not eat - return to us.

Name and address

  • Sunny Fields,
  • PO Box 74275,
  • London,
  • W2 7UQ.

Return to

  • A question? Card? Carrot? Send it to...
  • Sunny Fields,
  • PO Box 74275,
  • London,
  • W2 7UQ.

Lower age limit

6 Months

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 420kJ / 100kcal
Fat 4.3g
- Saturated fat2.8g
Carbohydrates11.9g
- Sugars9.2g
Fibre 2.4g
Protein 2.4g
Salt <0.1g
Contains only naturally occurring sugars-

Safety information

Important: To reduce the risk of choking, keep cap away from infants and supervise when eating. If this pouch is damaged or oddly inflated, do not eat - return to us.

Great

5 stars

Very nice taste. Perfect for my little ones. The best healthy pouches.

The best pouches.