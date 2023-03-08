Little Freddie Organic Blueberry & Banana Greek Style Yogurt 6M+ 100G

Great
Organic Greek Style <strong>Yoghurt</strong> (<strong>Milk</strong>) 48%, Organic Bananas 43%, Organic Blueberries 7%, Organic Wholemeal <strong>Oat</strong> Flour (<strong>Gluten</strong>) 1%, Organic <strong>Barley</strong> Flour (<strong>Gluten</strong>) 1%, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate <0.1%
Keep in a cool, dry place. Pop in the fridge after opening and enjoy within 24 hours.
6 Months
100g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|420kJ / 100kcal
|Fat
|4.3g
|- Saturated fat
|2.8g
|Carbohydrates
|11.9g
|- Sugars
|9.2g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|Protein
|2.4g
|Salt
|<0.1g
|Contains only naturally occurring sugars
|-
Important: To reduce the risk of choking, keep cap away from infants and supervise when eating. If this pouch is damaged or oddly inflated, do not eat - return to us.
Very nice taste. Perfect for my little ones. The best healthy pouches.