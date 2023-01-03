We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Plant Chef 2 Fish-Free Cakes With Melt 280G

Tesco Plant Chef 2 Fish-Free Cakes With Melt 280G
£2.30
£8.22/kg

One fish-free cake

Energy
972kJ
232kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
10.2g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.2g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.97g

medium

16%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 736kJ / 176kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Fish-free cakes made from rice flakes and pea protein, with a garlic and lemon melt, coated in breadcrumbs.
  • The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is a culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dished with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • 100% PLANT BASED Seasoned Rice & Pea protein, with a garlic & lemon dreamy melt in crispy breadcrumbs
  • Pack size: 280G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Garlic and Lemon Melt (12%) [Water, Coconut Oil, Garlic Purée, Lemon Zest, Modified Potato Starch, Soya Protein Concentrate, Lemon Juice, Salt, Thickeners (Guar Gum, Carrageenan), Maize Starch, Cornflour, Oat Fibre, Modified Maize Starch, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Flavouring, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Colour (Beta-Carotene)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rice Flakes (10%), Spring Onion, Potato, Parsnip, Leek, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Protein, Smoked Water, Parsley, Dried Potato, Tapioca Starch, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Onion Powder, Garlic, Salt, Lemon Juice, Garlic Powder, Yeast.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

280g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne fish-free cake (132g**)
Energy736kJ / 176kcal972kJ / 232kcal
Fat7.7g10.2g
Saturates1.7g2.2g
Carbohydrate20.4g27.0g
Sugars1.9g2.5g
Fibre2.2g2.9g
Protein5.0g6.6g
Salt0.73g0.97g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 280g typically weighs 264g.--
