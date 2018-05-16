Walkers Delicate Prawn Cocktail Crisps 6X25g

Each inner pack contains:
- Energy
- 538kJ
-
- 129kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 7.3g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.6g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.5g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.16g
- 3%of the reference intake
high
medium
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2153 kJ
Product Description
- Prawn Cocktail Flavour Potato Crisps (with sugar and sweetener)
- - New great tasting Delicate Prawn Cocktail Walkers crisps with 45% less salt**
- - ** vs. the average salt value of regular potato crisps
- - Perfect to bring a tasty crunch to your lunch
- - Multipack contains 6 packs crisps
- - Suitable for Vegetarians
- - No added MSG, artificial colours or preservatives
- We've created a delicious range of crisps, with all the great flavour you love from Walkers and 45% less salt**.
- At Walkers we have brought moments of Delicious Crunchiness & Smiles to everyone in Britain since 1948.
- So when life gives you potatoes...Make crisps
- H. Walker
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Prawn Cocktail Seasoning [Flavourings, Sugar, Dextrose, Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Potassium Chloride, Yeast Powder, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Tomato Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Sweetener (Sucralose)].
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Number of uses
Each inner pack contains 1 serving.
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO BOX 23,
- Leicester
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK
- EU: Walkers,
Net Contents
6g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 25g(%*) Pack
|Energy
|2153 kJ
|538 kJ (6%*)
|515 kcal
|129 kcal (6%*)
|Fat
|29 g
|7.3 g (10%*)
|of which Saturates
|2.4 g
|0.6 g (3%*)
|Carbohydrate
|54 g
|13 g
|of which Sugars
|2.0 g
|0.5 g (<1%*)
|Fibre
|6.2 g
|1.6 g
|Protein
|6.3 g
|1.6 g
|Salt
|0.65 g
|0.16 g (3%*)
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
