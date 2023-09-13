We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Beast Drawstring 10L Compostable Caddy Liners 16S
image 1 of Beast Drawstring 10L Compostable Caddy Liners 16Simage 2 of Beast Drawstring 10L Compostable Caddy Liners 16S

Beast Drawstring 10L Compostable Caddy Liners 16S

2.6(12)
Write a review

£3.40

£0.21/each

Beast Drawstring 10L C/postable Caddy Liners 16s
Bag Size:Length: 40cmWidth: 35cmRim: 70cm
100% CompostableMade From Vegetable and Compostable MaterialsCertified Compostable Bag

Net Contents

16 x Bin Bags

Preparation and Usage

Directions of Use:Do Compost: Fruit and vegetable peelings, crushed eggshells, plant prunings, grass cuttings, pet straw, cardboard egg boxes, paper and fallen leaves.Don't Compost: Cooked Vegetables, meat, dairy products, diseased plants, animal faeces, cat litter, babies nappies.

View all Bin Liners

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here