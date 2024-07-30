Border Biscuits Assorted Snack Packs 10 Pack 260G

Border Biscuits Assorted Snack Packs 10 Pack 260G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.50

£1.35/100g

Vegetarian

Border Biscuits Assorted Snack Packs 10 Pack 260GWe are happy to declare that the palm oil contained within the ingredients we use is certified as sustainable.
Chocolate Cookies68 Calories*Butterscotch Crunch46 Calories*Viennese Whirls74 Calories**per biscuit
For the moments that matterAt Border, we know how special biscuit moments can be. That's why our family bakery is dedicated to perfecting every recipe, from finessing our famous flavours to crafting the perfect crunch. So whenever the moment matters to you, make sure you enjoy it with a Border biscuit.John CunninghamOwner's Founder
Crafted with CareIndividually WrappedFor the Moments that MatterMade by Family Bakers Since 1984Suitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 260G

Allergy Information

Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, WheatMay Contain: Nuts

Produce of

Baked in the UK

Net Contents

260g ℮

A 15g serving contains
Energy
287kJ
69kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
3.6g

high

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.7g

high

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.9g

high

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

medium

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Crafted with CareIndividually WrappedFor the Moments that MatterMade by Family Bakers Since 1984Suitable for Vegetarians
3 Packs Chocolate Cookies4 Packs Butterscotch Crunch3 Packs Viennese Whirls

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed), Butter, Plain and Milk Chocolate Chips (18%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Milk Solids, Cocoa Butter, Whey (Milk) Powder, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Natural Flavouring), Butterscotch (7%) (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Brown Sugar, Vegetable Fat: Shea Oil, Palm Oil, Palm Oil, Sunflower Lecithin, Butter, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Salt, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Natural Flavour), Inverted Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Powder, Cornflour, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Carbonate), Whole Egg Powder, Salt, Skimmed Milk Powder, Flavouring (Vanilla Custard), Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate: Dry Cocoa Solids 25% minimum. Milk Solids 14% minimum, Plain Chocolate: Dry Cocoa Solids 35% minimum

Allergy Information

Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, WheatMay Contain: Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and away from direct sunlight. Once opened best kept in an airtight container. Your own secret hiding place is optional.For best before information see back of pack.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer biscuit 15g
Energy kcal49574
kJ2067310
Fat28.7g4.3g
of which saturates13.7g2.1g
Carbohydrate53.9g8.1g
of which sugars20.5g3.1g
Protein0.4g0.1g
Salt0.4g0.1g

View all Biscuit Assortments

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here