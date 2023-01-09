Tesco 4 Prawn Toasts 120G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1484kJ / 357kcal
Product Description
- A blend of prawn and water chestnuts on white bread topped with sesame seeds.
- A Taste of China Topped with prawns and crunchy sesame seeds
- Pack size: 120G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Prawn (Crustacean) (32%), White Bread [Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Rapeseed Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)], Rapeseed Oil, Sesame Seeds, Water Chestnut, Ginger Purée, Dried Egg White, Sesame Oil, Potato Starch, Sugar, Salt, Lemon Juice from Concentrate.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 12 mins Place onto a wire rack over a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 16 mins Place onto a wire rack over a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Cooking Precautions
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Remove all packaging.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove shell, some may remain.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
120g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One prawn toast (30g)
|Energy
|1484kJ / 357kcal
|445kJ / 107kcal
|Fat
|26.0g
|7.8g
|Saturates
|2.6g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|17.5g
|5.3g
|Sugars
|1.4g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|0.7g
|Protein
|12.1g
|3.6g
|Salt
|1.10g
|0.33g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
