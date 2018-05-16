Canderel Sugarly Zero Calorie Sweetener 370G

Product Description
- Aspartame and acesulfame-K based table-top sweetener.
- Crunch & taste like sugar*
- *86% Of consumers agree (nielsen bases 2015).
- Teeth friendly***
- **Consumption of foods/drinks containing erythritol, aspartame, and acesulfame-k instead of sugar contributes to the maintenance of tooth mineralization.
- Canderel Sugarly® tastes & feels just like sugar, without being... well... sugar.
- Canderel® is the easiest swap if you want to reduce your calorie intake from sugar without compromising on the sweet taste you love.
- Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
- Canderel and Canderel Sugarly are registered trademarks of Merisant Company 2, Sarl.
- ©2022 Merisant Company 2, Sarl.
- 370g = 740 g of sugar
- 0 Sugar & Calories
- Sugar-like crunchy texture
- Keto friendly
- Granulated Sweetener
- Go your own sweet way
- No Calories. No Sugar. No Worries
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Gluten-free
- Vegan friendly
- Kosher -KLBD
- Pack size: 370G
- No Sugar
Information
Ingredients
Bulking Agent: Erythritol, Sweeteners: Aspartame (0.25%), Acesulfame-K (0.17%)
Storage
Best before end: see base of pack.Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions for Use
- 1/2 teaspoon (2g) of Canderel Sugarly® = 1 teaspoon (4g) of sugar 16 calories
- 0 calories as sweet as 16 calories
- In volume terms, use 1/2tbsp of Canderel Sugarly® to replace 1tbsp of sugar. In weight terms, divide the sugar quantity in half, e.g. 80g of sugar = 40g of Canderel Sugarly®
- Baki̇ng, hot drinks, spri̇nkling
Number of uses
1/2 Teaspoon = 2g, Pack = 185 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- Contains a source of phenylalanine.
Recycling info
Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Merisant UK Ltd,
- St Johns Court,
- Easton Street,
- High Wycombe,
- HP11 1JX.
- Stafford Lynch,
Return to
- www.canderel.co.uk
- www.canderel.ie
- Stafford Lynch,
- 101 Northwest Business Park,
- Ballycoolin,
- Dublin 15,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
370g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Serving (1/2 Teaspoon)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|0 kJ
|4 kJ
|-
|0 kcal
|1 kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|2g
|99g
|of which sugars
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|1/2 Teaspoon = 2g, Pack = 185 servings
|-
|-
Safety information
Contains a source of phenylalanine.
