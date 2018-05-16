We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Canderel Sugarly Zero Calorie Sweetener 370G

Canderel Sugarly Zero Calorie Sweetener 370G
£4.20
£11.35/kg

Product Description

  • Aspartame and acesulfame-K based table-top sweetener.
  • Crunch & taste like sugar*
  • *86% Of consumers agree (nielsen bases 2015).
  • Teeth friendly***
  • **Consumption of foods/drinks containing erythritol, aspartame, and acesulfame-k instead of sugar contributes to the maintenance of tooth mineralization.
  • Canderel Sugarly® tastes & feels just like sugar, without being... well... sugar.
  • Canderel® is the easiest swap if you want to reduce your calorie intake from sugar without compromising on the sweet taste you love.
  • Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
  • Canderel and Canderel Sugarly are registered trademarks of Merisant Company 2, Sarl.
  • ©2022 Merisant Company 2, Sarl.
  • 370g = 740 g of sugar
  • 0 Sugar & Calories
  • Sugar-like crunchy texture
  • Keto friendly
  • Granulated Sweetener
  • Go your own sweet way
  • No Calories. No Sugar. No Worries
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Gluten-free
  • Vegan friendly
  • Kosher -KLBD
  • Pack size: 370G
  • No Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Bulking Agent: Erythritol, Sweeteners: Aspartame (0.25%), Acesulfame-K (0.17%)

Storage

Best before end: see base of pack.Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions for Use
  • 1/2 teaspoon (2g) of Canderel Sugarly® = 1 teaspoon (4g) of sugar 16 calories
  • 0 calories as sweet as 16 calories
  • In volume terms, use 1/2tbsp of Canderel Sugarly® to replace 1tbsp of sugar. In weight terms, divide the sugar quantity in half, e.g. 80g of sugar = 40g of Canderel Sugarly®
  • Baki̇ng, hot drinks, spri̇nkling

Number of uses

1/2 Teaspoon = 2g, Pack = 185 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • Contains a source of phenylalanine.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Merisant UK Ltd,
  • St Johns Court,
  • Easton Street,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP11 1JX.
  • Stafford Lynch,

Return to

  • www.canderel.co.uk
  • www.canderel.ie
  • Merisant UK Ltd,
  • St Johns Court,
  • Easton Street,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP11 1JX.
  • Stafford Lynch,
  • 101 Northwest Business Park,
  • Ballycoolin,
  • Dublin 15,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

370g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer Serving (1/2 Teaspoon)Per 100g
Energy0 kJ4 kJ
-0 kcal1 kcal
Fat0g0g
of which saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate2g99g
of which sugars0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt0g0g
1/2 Teaspoon = 2g, Pack = 185 servings--

Safety information

Contains a source of phenylalanine.

