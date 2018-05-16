We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Miso Tasty Red Miso Soybean Paste 110G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Miso Tasty Red Miso Soybean Paste 110G
£2.60
£2.36/100g

Product Description

  • Miso Tasty Red Miso Soybean Paste 110G
  • To learn more about miso and for recipe ideas: MISOTASTY.com
  • "For years, Miso has been my secret weapon in the kitchen. Just a simple spoonful will surprise your everyday dishes."
  • Flavour your favourite meals - breakfast, lunch & dinner!
  • Bonnie Chung
  • Miso Expert & Founder
  • Organic
  • Rich Soybean Paste
  • Naturally Fermented
  • Great taste 2020
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 110G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Organic Soybeans (29%) (Soya), Organic Rice, Salt, Yeast, Koji Culture

Allergy Information

  • Allergy advice: see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place. Refrigerate after opening and consume within 3 months.

Produce of

Produced in Japan, packed in the UK

Recycling info

Jar. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Miso Tasty Ltd,
  • PO Box 68534,
  • London,
  • SW15 9FB.

Return to

  • Miso Tasty Ltd,
  • PO Box 68534,
  • London,
  • SW15 9FB.

Net Contents

110g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy kJ871kJ
Energy kcal208kcal
Fat5.6g
of which saturates0.9g
Carbohydrate25.3g
of which sugars13.6g
Fibre4.1g
Protein10.0g
Salt11.7g
View all Chinese & South East Asian

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here