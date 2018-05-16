Product Description
- Miso Tasty Red Miso Soybean Paste 110G
- To learn more about miso and for recipe ideas: MISOTASTY.com
- "For years, Miso has been my secret weapon in the kitchen. Just a simple spoonful will surprise your everyday dishes."
- Flavour your favourite meals - breakfast, lunch & dinner!
- Bonnie Chung
- Miso Expert & Founder
- Organic
- Rich Soybean Paste
- Naturally Fermented
- Great taste 2020
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 110G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Organic Soybeans (29%) (Soya), Organic Rice, Salt, Yeast, Koji Culture
Allergy Information
- Allergy advice: see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dark place. Refrigerate after opening and consume within 3 months.
Produce of
Produced in Japan, packed in the UK
Recycling info
Jar. Recyclable
Name and address
- Miso Tasty Ltd,
- PO Box 68534,
- London,
- SW15 9FB.
Net Contents
110g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy kJ
|871kJ
|Energy kcal
|208kcal
|Fat
|5.6g
|of which saturates
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|25.3g
|of which sugars
|13.6g
|Fibre
|4.1g
|Protein
|10.0g
|Salt
|11.7g
