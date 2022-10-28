We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Oumph! Spicy Drums 270G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Oumph! Spicy Drums 270G
£3.50
£12.97/kg

100 g contains:

Energy
800kJ
190kcal
9.5%of the reference intake
Fat
9.1g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.3g

low

6.5%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.8g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
1.2g

medium

20%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 800 KJ / 190 Kcal

Product Description

  • Vegan, soya-based drumstick-shaped pieces coated with a spicy crumb and pre-fried.
  • Oumph! What?
  • Oumph! is here to rock your taste buds with epic, plant-based food. Simple as that. We're that extra kick you've been searching for something that'll leave your mouth watering and make you forget tablemanners. So what are you waiting for?
  • Get Stuck in.
  • Oumph! Döner Style Kebab
  • Oumph! The Spiced Kebab
  • Get More Oumph!
  • Made from Soya Protein
  • World Food Innovation Awards - 2021 Winner Best Brand
  • Never Resist a Craving
  • Vegegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Pack size: 270G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Breading 23% [Rice Flour, Dextrose, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Maize Flour, Chilli Flakes 4.9%, Tomato Powder, Parsley, Rapeseed Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract), Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Salt, Raising Agent (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonate), Thickener (Xanthan Gum)], Soya Protein Concentrate 13%, Sunflower Oil, Gluten Free Oat Husk Fibre, Salt, Thickener (Methyl Cellulose), Natural Flavouring, Dextrose

Allergy Information

  • For allergens see ingredients bolded and in capital letters.

Storage

Quick-frozen.Keep frozen at -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze after defrosting. Best before: see bottom of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 180°C and bake for approximately 15 minutes or until crispy.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Heat a little oil in a frying pan and fry over a medium heat on each side of approx 6 minutes or until crispy.

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Livekindly Collective AB,
  • Industrigatan 2,
  • 53474 Store Levene,
  • Sweden.
  • The Old Stables,

Distributor address

  • Livekindly UK Ltd.,
  • 15 High Street,
  • Brackley,
  • Northamptonshire,
  • NN13 7DH.

Return to

  • UK Livekindly Customer Care:
  • The Old Stables,
  • Featherbed Counrt,
  • Featherbed Lane,
  • Mixbury,
  • NN13 5RN.
  • customerservices.uk@thelivekindlyco.com
  • Livekindly UK Ltd.,
  • 15 High Street,
  • Brackley,
  • Northamptonshire,
  • NN13 7DH.

Net Contents

270g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy800 KJ / 190 Kcal
Fat9.1 g
of which saturates1.3 g
Carbohydrate11 g
of which sugars1.8 g
Fibre7.3 g
Protein13 g
Salt1.2 g
View all Frozen Mince, Fillets & Pieces

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here