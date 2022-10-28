Oumph! Spicy Drums 270G
100 g contains:
- Energy
- 800kJ
-
- 190kcal
- 9.5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 9.1g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.3g
- 6.5%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.8g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.2g
- 20%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Product Description
- Vegan, soya-based drumstick-shaped pieces coated with a spicy crumb and pre-fried.
- Oumph! What?
- Oumph! is here to rock your taste buds with epic, plant-based food. Simple as that. We're that extra kick you've been searching for something that'll leave your mouth watering and make you forget tablemanners. So what are you waiting for?
- Get Stuck in.
- Oumph! Döner Style Kebab
- Oumph! The Spiced Kebab
- Get More Oumph!
- Made from Soya Protein
- World Food Innovation Awards - 2021 Winner Best Brand
- Never Resist a Craving
- Vegegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
- Pack size: 270G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Breading 23% [Rice Flour, Dextrose, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Maize Flour, Chilli Flakes 4.9%, Tomato Powder, Parsley, Rapeseed Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract), Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Salt, Raising Agent (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonate), Thickener (Xanthan Gum)], Soya Protein Concentrate 13%, Sunflower Oil, Gluten Free Oat Husk Fibre, Salt, Thickener (Methyl Cellulose), Natural Flavouring, Dextrose
Allergy Information
- For allergens see ingredients bolded and in capital letters.
Storage
Quick-frozen.Keep frozen at -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze after defrosting. Best before: see bottom of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 180°C and bake for approximately 15 minutes or until crispy.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Heat a little oil in a frying pan and fry over a medium heat on each side of approx 6 minutes or until crispy.
Name and address
- Manufactured by:
- Livekindly Collective AB,
- Industrigatan 2,
- 53474 Store Levene,
- Sweden.
- The Old Stables,
Distributor address
- Livekindly UK Ltd.,
- 15 High Street,
- Brackley,
- Northamptonshire,
- NN13 7DH.
Return to
- UK Livekindly Customer Care:
- The Old Stables,
- Featherbed Counrt,
- Featherbed Lane,
- Mixbury,
- NN13 5RN.
- customerservices.uk@thelivekindlyco.com
- Livekindly UK Ltd.,
- 15 High Street,
- Brackley,
- Northamptonshire,
- NN13 7DH.
Net Contents
270g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|800 KJ / 190 Kcal
|Fat
|9.1 g
|of which saturates
|1.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|11 g
|of which sugars
|1.8 g
|Fibre
|7.3 g
|Protein
|13 g
|Salt
|1.2 g
