Kendamil Ready To Feed First Infant Milk 250Ml

PERFECT!
Finally, the Kendamil recipe in liquid! Amazing. This was just in time for Christmas 👏🏻
Water, Whole Milk, Demineralised Whey (Milk), Demineralised Whey Permeate (Milk), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sunflower), Galactooligosaccharides (Milk), Fructooligosaccharides, Oil from Crypthecodinium Cohnii from Mortierella Alpina, L-Tryptophan, L-Tyrosine, Inositol, L-Carnitine, Choline Chloride, Taurine, Minerals: Sodium Citrate, Calcium Citrate, Calcium Phosphate, Potassium Phosphate, Sodium Chloride, Magnesium Chloride, Ferrous Sulphate, Zinc Sulphate, Copper Sulphate, Manganese Sulphate, Sodium Selenite, Potassium Iodide, Potassium Hydroxide, Vitamins: A, D3, B1, B2, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, B6, Biotin, Folic Acid, B12, C, E, K1, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Antioxidant: Tocopherol Rich Extract
Store between +5°C and +25°C in a dry place, protected from light.Best before: See below
250ml ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|64kcal/269kJ
|Fat
|3.3g
|Sat fatty acids
|0.8g
|Linoleic acid (LA)
|430mg
|Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA)
|50mg
|Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)
|15mg
|Arachidonic acid (ARA)
|15mg
|Total carbohydrates
|7g
|of which sugars
|6.8g
|of which lactose
|6.8g
|Fibres
|0.68g
|Galacto-oligosaccharides
|0.61g
|Fructo-oligosaccharides
|0.07g
|Protein
|13g
|Whey
|0.68g
|Casein
|0.62g
|Vitamin A
|65.0µg-RE
|Vitamin D3
|1.5µg
|Vitamin B1
|55µg
|Vitamin B2
|100µg
|Niacin
|0.49mg
|Pantothenic acid
|0.43mg
|Vitamin B6
|43µg
|Biotin
|18µg
|Folate
|16µg-DFE
|Vitamin B12
|0.2µg
|Vitamin C
|10mg
|Vitamin K1
|4µg
|Vitamin E
|1.5mg -αTE
|Sodium
|32mg
|Potassium
|78mg
|Chloride
|45mg
|Calcium
|60mg
|Phosphorus
|43mg
|Magnesium
|4.60mg
|Iron
|0.70mg
|Zinc
|0.50mg
|Coppper
|61µg
|Iodine
|13µg
|Selenium
|2.7µg
|Manganese
|13µg
|Taurine
|3mg
|L-carnitine
|14mg
|Choline
|24mg
|Inositol
|6.2mg
|Fluoride
|<0.01mg
Caution: Do not consume if there is any packaging defect - storing or preparing incorrectly can be harmful to your baby's health. If warmed, check temperature on wrist before feeding. Never prepare the baby's bottle in advance. For hygiene reasons, either discard unfinished feed or keep in the fridge and consume within 24 hours. Important notice Breastfeeding is the best way to nourish your baby. We recommend that you only use Kendamil First Infant Milk on the advice of your healthcare professional. Do not heat feeds in microwave to avoid scalding. A responsible person should be with your baby during feeding. Clean your baby's teeth regularly.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Finally, the Kendamil recipe in liquid! Amazing. This was just in time for Christmas 👏🏻