We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Kendamil Ready To Feed First Infant Milk 250Ml

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Kendamil Ready To Feed First Infant Milk 250Ml
£1.20
£4.80/litre

Product Description

  • Infant formula.
  • Contains DHA*
  • Plant-Based DHA*
  • *Contains DHA (as required by the legislation for all infant formula).
  • Closer to nature, kinder by miles
  • With over 60 years' expertise in infant nutrition, Kendamil is the first and only ready-to-feed baby milk made with whole milk and free from palm oil and fish oil.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Ready to feed
  • Our award-winning formula
  • Breastmilk substitute
  • Whole Milk
  • No Palm Oil
  • Mother & Baby Awards - Gold Award
  • Voted best bottle feeding product in the UK
  • UHT sterilised
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Whole Milk, Demineralised Whey (Milk), Demineralised Whey Permeate (Milk), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sunflower), Galactooligosaccharides (Milk), Fructooligosaccharides, Oil from Crypthecodinium Cohnii from Mortierella Alpina, L-Tryptophan, L-Tyrosine, Inositol, L-Carnitine, Choline Chloride, Taurine, Minerals: Sodium Citrate, Calcium Citrate, Calcium Phosphate, Potassium Phosphate, Sodium Chloride, Magnesium Chloride, Ferrous Sulphate, Zinc Sulphate, Copper Sulphate, Manganese Sulphate, Sodium Selenite, Potassium Iodide, Potassium Hydroxide, Vitamins: A, D3, B1, B2, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, B6, Biotin, Folic Acid, B12, C, E, K1, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Antioxidant: Tocopherol Rich Extract

Allergy Information

  • See allergens in bold.

Storage

Store between +5°C and +25°C in a dry place, protected from light.Best before: See below

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding guide (0 - 12 months)
  • Approx age: Up to 2 weeks; Approx weight: 3.5Kg, 7 3/4lb; Single feed: 90ml, 3fl oz; Feeds per 24hrs: 6
  • Approx age: 2-4 weeks; Approx weight: 3.9Kg, 8 1/2lb; Single feed: 120ml, 4fl oz; Feeds per 24hrs: 5
  • Approx age: 4-8 weeks; Approx weight: 4.7Kg, 10 1/2lb; Single feed: 150ml, 5fl oz; Feeds per 24hrs: 5
  • Approx age: 8-12 weeks; Approx weight: 5.4Kg, 12lb; Single feed: 180ml, 6fl oz; Feeds per 24hrs: 5
  • Approx age: 3-4 months; Approx weight: 6.2Kg, 13 3/4lb; Single feed: 180ml, 6fl oz; Feeds per 24hrs: 5
  • Approx age: 4-5 months; Approx weight: 6.9Kg, 15 1/4lb; Single feed: 210ml, 7fl oz; Feeds per 24hrs: 5
  • Approx age: 5-6 months; Approx weight: 7.6Kg, 16 3/4lb; Single feed: 210ml, 7fl oz; Feeds per 24hrs: 5
  • Approx age: 7-12 months**; Approx weight: -Kg, -lb; Single feed: 210ml, 7fl oz; Feeds per 24hrs: 3
  • **as part of a varied and balanced diet
  • Preparation instructions
  • Wash hands and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturers' instructions. Check best before date and then shake bottle well. Pour the required amount of milk into a sterilised feeding bottle. Serve at room temperature, or warmed if desired. If warmed, check temperature of feed.

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not consume if there is any packaging defect - storing or preparing incorrectly can be harmful to your baby's health. If warmed, check temperature on wrist before feeding. Never prepare the baby's bottle in advance. For hygiene reasons, either discard unfinished feed or keep in the fridge and consume within 24 hours.
  • Important notice
  • Breastfeeding is the best way to nourish your baby.
  • We recommend that you only use Kendamil First Infant Milk on the advice of your healthcare professional. Do not heat feeds in microwave to avoid scalding. A responsible person should be with your baby during feeding. Clean your baby's teeth regularly.

Distributor address

  • Kendal Nutricare,
  • Mint Bridge Road,
  • Kendal,
  • LA9 6NL,
  • UK.
  • Unit 2,

Return to

  • Quality guarantee
  • Speak to our lake district team
  • +44 1539 898 555
  • +353 1 485 4245
  • Explore the world of Kendamil:
  • kendamil.com
  • Kendal Nutricare,
  • Mint Bridge Road,
  • Kendal,
  • LA9 6NL,
  • UK.
  • Unit 2,

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy64kcal/269kJ
Fat3.3g
Sat fatty acids0.8g
Linoleic acid (LA)430mg
Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA)50mg
Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)15mg
Arachidonic acid (ARA)15mg
Total carbohydrates7g
of which sugars6.8g
of which lactose6.8g
Fibres0.68g
Galacto-oligosaccharides0.61g
Fructo-oligosaccharides0.07g
Protein13g
Whey0.68g
Casein0.62g
Vitamin A65.0µg-RE
Vitamin D31.5µg
Vitamin B155µg
Vitamin B2100µg
Niacin0.49mg
Pantothenic acid0.43mg
Vitamin B643µg
Biotin18µg
Folate16µg-DFE
Vitamin B120.2µg
Vitamin C10mg
Vitamin K14µg
Vitamin E1.5mg -αTE
Sodium32mg
Potassium78mg
Chloride45mg
Calcium60mg
Phosphorus43mg
Magnesium4.60mg
Iron0.70mg
Zinc0.50mg
Coppper61µg
Iodine13µg
Selenium2.7µg
Manganese13µg
Taurine3mg
L-carnitine14mg
Choline24mg
Inositol6.2mg
Fluoride<0.01mg

Safety information

Caution: Do not consume if there is any packaging defect - storing or preparing incorrectly can be harmful to your baby's health. If warmed, check temperature on wrist before feeding. Never prepare the baby's bottle in advance. For hygiene reasons, either discard unfinished feed or keep in the fridge and consume within 24 hours. Important notice Breastfeeding is the best way to nourish your baby. We recommend that you only use Kendamil First Infant Milk on the advice of your healthcare professional. Do not heat feeds in microwave to avoid scalding. A responsible person should be with your baby during feeding. Clean your baby's teeth regularly.

View all First Baby Milk From Birth

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

PERFECT!

5 stars

Finally, the Kendamil recipe in liquid! Amazing. This was just in time for Christmas 👏🏻

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here