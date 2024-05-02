We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Ember Oven Roasted Chicken Bites 100g

£3.50

£3.50/100g

Pieces of Chopped and Shaped Formed Chicken Breast.
Made by BrothersWhat makes our chicken bites taste so good?It's simple. We use 100% British chicken breast, for the nutrition your body deserves. As for our meat? We only use the best quality from British farms.We grew up on our family farm in Suffolk so we wouldn't have it any other way.Harry and Jack MayhewEmber brothers and founders
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
British for SnackingBritish Meat SnacksNutritionally high in protein 24g per packMade with 100% Chicken BreastProtein packed & ready to eatPer pack 231 kcals
Pack size: 100G
High in protein 24g per pack

Ingredients

Chicken (93%), Sunflower Oil, Seasoning [Yeast Extract (Yeast Extract, Salt), Sugar, Starch, Flavourings, Mushroom Powder, Dehydrated Garlic, Dehydrated Onion, Dextrose, Spices (Black Pepper, White Pepper), Green Bell Pepper, Spice Extract], Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Antioxidant (E326), Low Sodium Salt (Salt, Potassium Chloride, Magnesium Sulphate), Salt, Stabilisers (E451, E452), Dried Spirit Vinegar, Starch, Citrus Fibre, Paprika Extract, Dextrose

Allergy Information

May contain Eggs.

Net Contents

100g ℮

