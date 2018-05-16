We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Grape & Berry Medley 230G

image 1 of Tesco Grape & Berry Medley 230G
£2.25
£9.79/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
266kJ
63kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.8g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 231kJ / 55kcal

Product Description

  • Grape, strawberry, blueberry and raspberry.
  • Sweet & Juicy
  • Pack size: 230G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Grapes, Strawberry, Blueberry, Raspberry.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Whole grapes can present a choking hazard to small children – always cut lengthways and quarter before serving.

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

230g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (115g)
Energy231kJ / 55kcal266kJ / 63kcal
Fat0.3g0.3g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate12.0g13.8g
Sugars12.0g13.8g
Fibre0.9g1.0g
Protein0.6g0.7g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Whole grapes can present a choking hazard to small children – always cut lengthways and quarter before serving.

