Pukka Pepperoni Pizza Slice 170G

Pukka Pepperoni Pizza Slice 170G
£1.75
£1.03/100g

Product Description

  • Sliced pepperoni, mozzarella and tangy cheddar in a pizza style sauce, wrapped in puff pastry.
  • Tasty, Rich & Full of Flavour
  • Eat or Heat
  • Pack size: 170G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Water, Palm Oil, Mini Pepperoni (7.5%) (contains: Pork Meat, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Spice Extracts, Antioxidants: Rosemary Extract, Sodium Ascorbate; Preservative: Sodium Nitrite), Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (5%), Onion (5%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (4%), Red Pepper (4%), Tomato Puree (2%), Cornflour, Tomato Powder, Balsamic Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt (0.7%), Black Treacle, Yeast Extract, Red Chilli, Stabiliser: Methylcellulose, Garlic Puree (0.2%), Wheat Protein, Basil (0.1%), Smoked Paprika, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Black Pepper (0.1%), White Pepper, Dextrose, Dried Skimmed Milk

Allergy Information

  • May also contain (traces of): Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Use by date: see front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Place on a microwavable plate. From chilled, heat on full power for 1 min 30 sec (800W). Leave to stand for 1 min.

Instructions: Ready to eat! But if you do want to heat
These are only guidelines as appliances may vary. Always check food is piping hot before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray.
From chilled, in a pre-heated fan assisted/gas oven: Heat for 18-20 minutes at 180°C/gas mark 6.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Warnings

  • Whilst due care is taken in the preparation of this product, it may contain bones.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Pukka Pies Ltd,
  • The Halfcroft,
  • Syston,
  • Leicester,
  • LE7 1LD.

Return to

  • Pukka Pies Ltd,
  • The Halfcroft,
  • Syston,
  • Leicester,
  • LE7 1LD.
  • www.pukkapies.co.uk
  • For European customers please contact:
  • 38 Upper Mount Street,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D02 PR89.

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAmount per 100gAmount per Slice
Energy1231kj/295kcal2093kj/502kcal
Fat16.5g28.0g
of which Saturates7.7g13.2g
Carbohydrates27.6g46.9g
of which Sugars3.4g5.7g
Fibre1.4g2.4g
Protein8.3g14.0g
Salt1.06g1.80g

Safety information

Whilst due care is taken in the preparation of this product, it may contain bones.

