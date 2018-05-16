New
Pukka Pepperoni Pizza Slice 170G
Product Description
- Sliced pepperoni, mozzarella and tangy cheddar in a pizza style sauce, wrapped in puff pastry.
- Tasty, Rich & Full of Flavour
- Eat or Heat
- Pack size: 170G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Water, Palm Oil, Mini Pepperoni (7.5%) (contains: Pork Meat, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Spice Extracts, Antioxidants: Rosemary Extract, Sodium Ascorbate; Preservative: Sodium Nitrite), Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (5%), Onion (5%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (4%), Red Pepper (4%), Tomato Puree (2%), Cornflour, Tomato Powder, Balsamic Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt (0.7%), Black Treacle, Yeast Extract, Red Chilli, Stabiliser: Methylcellulose, Garlic Puree (0.2%), Wheat Protein, Basil (0.1%), Smoked Paprika, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Black Pepper (0.1%), White Pepper, Dextrose, Dried Skimmed Milk
Allergy Information
- May also contain (traces of): Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Use by date: see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Place on a microwavable plate. From chilled, heat on full power for 1 min 30 sec (800W). Leave to stand for 1 min.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Ready to eat! But if you do want to heat
These are only guidelines as appliances may vary. Always check food is piping hot before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray.
From chilled, in a pre-heated fan assisted/gas oven: Heat for 18-20 minutes at 180°C/gas mark 6.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Warnings
- Whilst due care is taken in the preparation of this product, it may contain bones.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Pukka Pies Ltd,
- The Halfcroft,
- Syston,
- Leicester,
- LE7 1LD.
Return to
- Pukka Pies Ltd,
- The Halfcroft,
- Syston,
- Leicester,
- LE7 1LD.
- www.pukkapies.co.uk
- For European customers please contact:
- 38 Upper Mount Street,
- Dublin 2,
- D02 PR89.
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Amount per 100g
|Amount per Slice
|Energy
|1231kj/295kcal
|2093kj/502kcal
|Fat
|16.5g
|28.0g
|of which Saturates
|7.7g
|13.2g
|Carbohydrates
|27.6g
|46.9g
|of which Sugars
|3.4g
|5.7g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|2.4g
|Protein
|8.3g
|14.0g
|Salt
|1.06g
|1.80g
Safety information
Whilst due care is taken in the preparation of this product, it may contain bones.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.