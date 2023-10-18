TEFAL TITANIUM FORCE WOK 28CM

If you’re looking for a pan that’s going to give you superb non-stick for years, is durably made and turns out delicious results whatever you want to cook – you’ve found it. Tefal Titanium Force has the UK’s longest lasting non-stick coating*. The Thermo-Signal is our clearest ever way to indicate that the pan is at the right temperature to start cooking. Titanium Force pans are compatible with all hobs exclduing induction. It’s made to Tefal’s exacting standards using our 100% safe PFOA, lead and cadmium-free materials. *Among non-stick pans v. top 5 competitors’ best sellers, in volumes, based on abrasion test, independent data 2022.