Tesco Plant Chef Mexican Style No-Chicken Tray Bake 390G
1/2 of a pack
- Energy
- 1282kJ
-
- 306kcal
- 15%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 10.6g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.7g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 7.5g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.23g
- 21%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 701kJ / 167kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned wheat and pea protein pieces in a tomato salsa with sweetcorn, coconut oil alternative to Cheddar cheese and a chilli crumb.
- The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
- 100% PLANT BASED Wheat and pea protein pieces in a spicy tomato salsa, with sweetcorn and crumb
- Pack size: 390G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat and Pea Protein Pieces (46%) [Reconstituted Wheat Protein, Water, Wheat Gluten, Pea Protein, Rapeseed Oil, Reconstituted Pea Protein, Potato Starch, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Gelling Agent (Carrageenan), Flavouring, Maltodextrin, Salt, Onion, Sunflower Oil], Water, Tomato, Sweetcorn (5%), Onion, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Cider Vinegar, Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Tomato Paste, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Cornflour, Coriander, Concentrated Lime Juice, Smoked Paprika, Garlic Purée, Potato Starch, Chilli, Black Pepper, Sea Salt, Garlic Powder, Cumin, Flavouring, Dried Onion, Salt, Parsley, Olive Extract, Chilli Extract, Colours (Paprika Extract, Beta-Carotene), Yeast, Vitamin B12.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30-35 mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Cover tray with foil. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Remove foil lid, cook in the oven for a further 10-15 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
390g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (183g**)
|Energy
|701kJ / 167kcal
|1282kJ / 306kcal
|Fat
|5.8g
|10.6g
|Saturates
|1.5g
|2.7g
|Carbohydrate
|13.0g
|23.8g
|Sugars
|4.1g
|7.5g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|6.2g
|Protein
|14.0g
|25.6g
|Salt
|0.67g
|1.23g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 390g typically weighs 366g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
