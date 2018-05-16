We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Plant Chef Mexican Style No-Chicken Tray Bake 390G

£4.00
£10.26/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
1282kJ
306kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
10.6g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.7g

low

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.5g

low

8%of the reference intake
Salt
1.23g

medium

21%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 701kJ / 167kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned wheat and pea protein pieces in a tomato salsa with sweetcorn, coconut oil alternative to Cheddar cheese and a chilli crumb.
  • The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • 100% PLANT BASED Wheat and pea protein pieces in a spicy tomato salsa, with sweetcorn and crumb
  • Pack size: 390G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat and Pea Protein Pieces (46%) [Reconstituted Wheat Protein, Water, Wheat Gluten, Pea Protein, Rapeseed Oil, Reconstituted Pea Protein, Potato Starch, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Gelling Agent (Carrageenan), Flavouring, Maltodextrin, Salt, Onion, Sunflower Oil], Water, Tomato, Sweetcorn (5%), Onion, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Cider Vinegar, Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Tomato Paste, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Cornflour, Coriander, Concentrated Lime Juice, Smoked Paprika, Garlic Purée, Potato Starch, Chilli, Black Pepper, Sea Salt, Garlic Powder, Cumin, Flavouring, Dried Onion, Salt, Parsley, Olive Extract, Chilli Extract, Colours (Paprika Extract, Beta-Carotene), Yeast, Vitamin B12.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30-35 mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Cover tray with foil. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Remove foil lid, cook in the oven for a further 10-15 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

390g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (183g**)
Energy701kJ / 167kcal1282kJ / 306kcal
Fat5.8g10.6g
Saturates1.5g2.7g
Carbohydrate13.0g23.8g
Sugars4.1g7.5g
Fibre3.4g6.2g
Protein14.0g25.6g
Salt0.67g1.23g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 390g typically weighs 366g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--
