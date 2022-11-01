Vfc Original Recipe Vegan Crispy Chicken Tenders 200G
Product Description
- Frozen vegan chicken-style tenders made with vegetable proteins in a Southern fried corn flake coating.
- Eco Impact A
- Our Sit-Down Protest
- Ours is an act of positive rebellion against a system that has brought us climate change, environmental destruction, and factory farming. Our way to dismantle this destructive system is with delicious, feel-good food.
- This is our sit-down protest.
- Revolutionary for Vegans*
- *Carnivore Friendly
- VFC and the VFC logo are registered trademarks of VFC Foods Ltd.
- Vegan chicken-style tenders in a crispy Southern fried corn flake coating
- Source of Protein
- 100% Vegan
- Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sunflower), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Vegetable Proteins (10%) (Soya, Wheat, Pea, Potato, Fava Bean), Cornflakes (10%) (Maize, Sugar, Salt, Barley Malt Extract), Starch (contains Wheat), Flavouring, Thickener: Methyl Cellulose, Spices, Salt, Vegetable Fibres (Pea, Psyllium, Citrus, Sugar Cane), Natural Flavouring, Vinegar, Dextrose, Herbs, Preservative: Lactic Acid, Iron, Vitamin B12, Spice Extracts
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Mustard and Celery. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For best before, see side of pack.Keep frozen at -18°C or below. Do not refreeze after defrosting.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results always cook from frozen. Remove all packaging. Leave to rest for 2 minutes before eating.
Important: All cooking appliances vary; these instructions are guidelines only. Please check food is cooked until piping hot.
Other
Instructions: Air-Fryer: Preheat the air-fryer to 180°C. Cook for 10-12 minutes until golden-brown and crispy.
Oven cook
Instructions: 200° (Fan 180°C), 18 Ish mins
Preheat oven to 180°C (fan oven). Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven for 18-20 minutes. Turn halfway through.
Number of uses
This pack contains approx. 4 servings
Recycling info
Box. Recycle
Name and address
- Produced for:
- VFC Foods Ltd,
- Unit 11,
- York Business Park,
- Rose Avenue,
- York,
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(As Sold) Per 100g
|(As Sold) Per Portion (50g)
|Energy
|1111kJ / 266kcal
|556kJ / 133kcal
|Fat
|14.8g
|7.4g
|of which saturates
|1.3g
|0.65g
|Carbohydrate
|20.2g
|10.1g
|of which sugars
|0.8g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|3.7g
|1.85g
|Protein
|11.2g
|5.6g
|Salt
|1.78g
|0.89g
|-
|-
