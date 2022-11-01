We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Vfc Original Recipe Vegan Crispy Chicken Tenders 200G

Vfc Original Recipe Vegan Crispy Chicken Tenders 200G
£3.00
£15.00/kg

Product Description

  • Frozen vegan chicken-style tenders made with vegetable proteins in a Southern fried corn flake coating.
  • Eco Impact A
  • Our Sit-Down Protest
  • Ours is an act of positive rebellion against a system that has brought us climate change, environmental destruction, and factory farming. Our way to dismantle this destructive system is with delicious, feel-good food.
  • This is our sit-down protest.
  • Revolutionary for Vegans*
  • *Carnivore Friendly
  • VFC and the VFC logo are registered trademarks of VFC Foods Ltd.
  • Vegan chicken-style tenders in a crispy Southern fried corn flake coating
  • Source of Protein
  • 100% Vegan
  • Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200G
  • Source of Protein

Information

Ingredients

Water, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sunflower), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Vegetable Proteins (10%) (Soya, Wheat, Pea, Potato, Fava Bean), Cornflakes (10%) (Maize, Sugar, Salt, Barley Malt Extract), Starch (contains Wheat), Flavouring, Thickener: Methyl Cellulose, Spices, Salt, Vegetable Fibres (Pea, Psyllium, Citrus, Sugar Cane), Natural Flavouring, Vinegar, Dextrose, Herbs, Preservative: Lactic Acid, Iron, Vitamin B12, Spice Extracts

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Mustard and Celery. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For best before, see side of pack.Keep frozen at -18°C or below. Do not refreeze after defrosting.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results always cook from frozen. Remove all packaging. Leave to rest for 2 minutes before eating.
Important: All cooking appliances vary; these instructions are guidelines only. Please check food is cooked until piping hot.

Other
Instructions: Air-Fryer: Preheat the air-fryer to 180°C. Cook for 10-12 minutes until golden-brown and crispy.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200° (Fan 180°C), 18 Ish mins
Preheat oven to 180°C (fan oven). Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven for 18-20 minutes. Turn halfway through.

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 4 servings

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • VFC Foods Ltd,
  • Unit 11,
  • York Business Park,
  • Rose Avenue,
  • York,

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(As Sold) Per 100g(As Sold) Per Portion (50g)
Energy1111kJ / 266kcal556kJ / 133kcal
Fat14.8g7.4g
of which saturates1.3g0.65g
Carbohydrate20.2g10.1g
of which sugars0.8g0.4g
Fibre3.7g1.85g
Protein11.2g5.6g
Salt1.78g0.89g
This pack contains approx. 4 servings--
