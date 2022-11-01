Vfc Original Recipe Vegan Crispy Chicken Tenders 200G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results always cook from frozen. Remove all packaging. Leave to rest for 2 minutes before eating.

Important: All cooking appliances vary; these instructions are guidelines only. Please check food is cooked until piping hot.



Other

Instructions: Air-Fryer: Preheat the air-fryer to 180°C. Cook for 10-12 minutes until golden-brown and crispy.



Oven cook

Instructions: 200° (Fan 180°C), 18 Ish mins

Preheat oven to 180°C (fan oven). Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven for 18-20 minutes. Turn halfway through.

