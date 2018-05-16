Quorn Takeaway 2 Spicy Buffalo Fillets 200g

Per Cooked Fillet (92g)
- Energy
- 740kJ
-
- 177kcal
- 9%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 7.5g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.8g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.1g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.1g
- 18%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 804kJ/192kcal
Product Description
- Vegan savoury flavour fillet made with mycoprotein, in a spicy buffalo coating
- To discover delicious recipes made with Quorn products and to find out more about our approach to sustainable nutrition visit www.quorn.co.uk
- Sustainable Nutrition
- Quorn products are a source of protein because they contain Mycoprotein; a nutritious and sustainable protein source. Mycoprotein's footprint is certified by the Carbon Trust and has less impact on our planet's resources.
- Like it hot? You will love this one. This spicy vegan buffalo fillet burger with its crunchy coating, will definitely hit the spot!
- Quorn® and the Quorn™ logo are trademarks belonging to Marlow Foods Ltd.
- Spicy Vegan Fillet Burgers Coated in Our Hot Signature Crunch!
- High in Protein
- Low in Saturated Fat
- High in Fibre
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 200G
- High in Protein
- Low in Saturated Fat
- High in Fibre
Information
Ingredients
Mycoprotein (59%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Water, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sunflower), Wheat Semolina, Natural Flavourings & Flavouring, Pea Fibre, Wheat Gluten, Potato Protein, Pea Protein, Smoked Paprika (0.7%), Salt, Wheat Starch, Stabiliser: Carrageenan, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Raising Agents: Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Spice Extracts (0.3%) (Paprika, Turmeric), Dextrose, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Maltodextrin, Black & White Pepper, Yeast
Allergy Information
- There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein., Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family., Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen below -18°C. Do not refreeze once thawed.Best before end: see side of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Cook from frozen. Remove all packaging.
22-24 Min
Preheat oven and baking tray to 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7. Cook on the middle shelf.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check product is piping hot before serving.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Pack. Recycle
Name and address
- Quorn Foods,
- Freepost M1927,
- Station Road,
- Stokesley,
- TS9 7BR.
Return to
- We're Here to Help
- If you have any questions or comments please do get in touch https://www.quorn.co.uk or call us on 0345 602 9000
- Quorn Customer Services,
- Quorn Foods,
- Freepost M1927,
- Station Road,
- Stokesley,
- TS9 7BR.
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as oven cooked) Per 100g
|(as oven cooked) Per Fillet
|Energy
|804kJ/192kcal
|740kJ/177kcal
|Fat
|8.2g
|7.5g
|of which saturates
|0.9g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|15g
|13g
|of which sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|6.8g
|6.3g
|Protein
|12g
|11g
|Salt
|1.2g
|1.1g
|Serves 2
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.