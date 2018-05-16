New
Old Bay Seasoning 75G
Product Description
- Seasoning.
- To discover more tips and recipes, visit us at www.oldbay.co.uk
- Born in the Bay, Loved in the USA!
- Our iconic brand was born in 1939 in the Chesapeake Bay area, Maryland, USA. A bold blend of 14 herbs & spices, perfect for enhancing any dish with its unique flavour.
- For seafood, chicken, meats, vegetables & more
- Great taste since 1939
- The Only One You Need
- Unique Blend of 14 Herbs & Spices
- Free from hydrogenated fats
- No added preservatives or MSG
- No artificial flavourings or colours
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 75G
Information
Ingredients
Spices (Paprika, Mustard Flour, Celery Seed, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Cloves, Coriander Seed, Nutmeg, Allspice), Salt, Sugar, Herbs (Bay Leaves, Thyme, Basil, Rosemary, Savory), Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Celery, Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Tips:
- Season: burgers, chicken & seafood
- Sprinkle: on fries, corn-on-the-cob
- Shake: on popcorn, wings & pasta
- For ease, pry open lid with a spoon.
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Pack. Recycle
Name and address
- McCormick (UK) Ltd,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Net Contents
75g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g provides
|Energy
|1189 kJ / 284 kcal
|Fat
|10.1g
|of which saturates
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|33.5g
|of which sugars
|23.5g
|Fibre
|11.8g
|Protein
|8.9g
|Salt
|25.15g
