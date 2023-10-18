Zoflora Spray Midnight Blooms Disinfectant 800Ml

ZOFLORA SPRAY MDNGHT BLOOMS D/FECTANT 800ML For tips, help & advice, visit zoflora.co.uk

A mystical, seductive fragrance combining oriental rose and orange blossom with rich, dark amber. Product Information For Effective Disinfection: Surfaces should be free from heavy soiling before use. Allow Zoflora Multi-Purpose Disinfectant Cleaner to remain in contact with surfaces for 5 minutes to kill 99.9% of viruses and bacteria. 3 in 1 Action: Kills 99.9% of viruses & bacteria: Viruses*: Coronaviruses (Inc. the Covid-19 virus) Bacteria: E.coli, MRSA, Salmonella. Eliminates Odours: Effective against common household smells including bins, pet odours etc. 24 Hour Fragrance: Developed by perfumers for a beautifully fragrant home. Kills 99.9% viruses* & bacteria including covid-19 virus

24 Hour Fragrance Cuts Through Grease & Grime UK Made Since 1922 Suitable for Use in Homes with Pets

Pack size: 800ML

800ml ℮

