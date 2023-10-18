We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Zoflora Spray Midnight Blooms Disinfectant 800Ml

Zoflora Spray Midnight Blooms Disinfectant 800Ml

£2.40

£0.30/100ml

ZOFLORA SPRAY MDNGHT BLOOMS D/FECTANT 800ML For tips, help & advice, visit zoflora.co.uk
A mystical, seductive fragrance combining oriental rose and orange blossom with rich, dark amber.Product InformationFor Effective Disinfection: Surfaces should be free from heavy soiling before use. Allow Zoflora Multi-Purpose Disinfectant Cleaner to remain in contact with surfaces for 5 minutes to kill 99.9% of viruses and bacteria.3 in 1 Action: Kills 99.9% of viruses & bacteria: Viruses*: Coronaviruses (Inc. the Covid-19 virus) Bacteria: E.coli, MRSA, Salmonella.Eliminates Odours: Effective against common household smells including bins, pet odours etc.24 Hour Fragrance: Developed by perfumers for a beautifully fragrant home.Kills 99.9% viruses* & bacteria including covid-19 virus
Zoflora is registered trademark and is not made for anyone else
24 Hour FragranceCuts Through Grease & GrimeUK Made Since 1922Suitable for Use in Homes with Pets
Pack size: 800ML

Net Contents

800ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to UseSpray directly onto surfaces ensuring full coverage, leave for 5 minutes then wipe away. To avoid streaking on high-shine surfaces, buff with a microfibre cloth after use. Do not mix with other chemicals or cleaning products.Where to Use- Worktops- Cookers & Hobs- Baths & Showers- Sinks & Taps- Bins- Tiles & Hard Floors- Draining Boards- Toilets- Hard Surface Pet AreasUse & ReuseUnscrew trigger sprayAdd 2 capfuls of Zoflora disinfectant (disinfection action only)Add 800ml of water. (Use diluted Zoflora within 2 weeks)

