Galaxy Caramel Chocolate Truffle Egg 296G

Product Description
- Hollow milk chocolate egg. Caramel Truffles - Milk chocolate (37%) with a smooth filling (22%) and a caramel filling (21%).
- Choose pleasure....
- Hollow Egg
- Portions per pack: ~7, Portion size: 25g
- Caramel Truffles
- Portions per pack: 6, Portion size: 19.8g (2 truffles)
- A hollow milk chocolate egg with Galaxy caramel truffles
- Untwist and unleash the truffly side of Galaxy
- Galaxy milk chocolate with smooth caramel & velvety truffle centre
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 296G
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Barley, Hazelnuts, Wheat
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Recycling info
Card. Recycle Foil. Recycle Wrap. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IE: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- 0800 952 0077
- IE: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- Any questions or comments are welcome at www.mars.co.uk/contact
Net Contents
296g ℮
- A hollow milk chocolate egg with Galaxy caramel truffles
- Untwist and unleash the truffly side of Galaxy
- Galaxy milk chocolate with smooth caramel & velvety truffle centre
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Palm Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Humectant (Glycerol), Milk Fat, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Salted Butter (Milk), Lactose, Whey Permeate (Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E471), Sunflower Oil, Salt, Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Barley, Hazelnuts, Wheat
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 19.8g / (%*)
|Energy
|2097kJ
|415kJ (5%)
|-
|502kcal
|99kcal (5%)
|Fat
|28g
|5.6g (8%)
|of which saturates
|18g
|3.5g (18%)
|Carbohydrate
|53g
|11g (4%)
|of which sugars
|50g
|9.8g (11%)
|Protein
|506g
|1.1g (2%)
|Salt
|0.15g
|0.03g (<1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|Portions per pack: 6, Portion size: 19.8g (2 truffles)
|-
|-
- A hollow milk chocolate egg with Galaxy caramel truffles
- Untwist and unleash the truffly side of Galaxy
- Galaxy milk chocolate with smooth caramel & velvety truffle centre
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Barley, Hazelnuts, Wheat
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 25g / (%*)
|Energy
|2205kJ
|551kJ (7%)
|-
|527kcal
|132kcal (7%)
|Fat
|29g
|7.3g (10%)
|of which saturates
|17g
|4.3g (21%)
|Carbohydrate
|59g
|15g (6%)
|of which sugars
|58g
|15g (16%)
|Protein
|7.0g
|1.8g (4%)
|Salt
|0.32g
|0.08g (1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|Portions per pack: ~7, Portion size: 25g
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.