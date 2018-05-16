We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Galaxy Caramel Chocolate Truffle Egg 296G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Galaxy Caramel Chocolate Truffle Egg 296G

This product is available for delivery or collection until 07/04/2023

£10.00
£3.38/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 07/04/2023

Product Description

  • Hollow milk chocolate egg. Caramel Truffles - Milk chocolate (37%) with a smooth filling (22%) and a caramel filling (21%).
  • Choose pleasure....
  • Hollow Egg
  • Portions per pack: ~7, Portion size: 25g
  • Caramel Truffles
  • Portions per pack: 6, Portion size: 19.8g (2 truffles)
  • A hollow milk chocolate egg with Galaxy caramel truffles
  • Untwist and unleash the truffly side of Galaxy
  • Galaxy milk chocolate with smooth caramel & velvety truffle centre
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 296G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Barley, Hazelnuts, Wheat
  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Foil. Recycle Wrap. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • 0800 952 0077
  • IE: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • Any questions or comments are welcome at www.mars.co.uk/contact

Net Contents

296g ℮

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Palm Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Humectant (Glycerol), Milk Fat, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Salted Butter (Milk), Lactose, Whey Permeate (Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E471), Sunflower Oil, Salt, Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Barley, Hazelnuts, Wheat
  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

  • Store in a cool, dry place.

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 19.8g / (%*)
Energy 2097kJ415kJ (5%)
-502kcal99kcal (5%)
Fat 28g5.6g (8%)
of which saturates 18g3.5g (18%)
Carbohydrate 53g11g (4%)
of which sugars 50g9.8g (11%)
Protein 506g1.1g (2%)
Salt 0.15g0.03g (<1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
Portions per pack: 6, Portion size: 19.8g (2 truffles)--

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Barley, Hazelnuts, Wheat
  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

  • Store in a cool, dry place.

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 25g / (%*)
Energy 2205kJ551kJ (7%)
-527kcal132kcal (7%)
Fat 29g7.3g (10%)
of which saturates 17g4.3g (21%)
Carbohydrate 59g15g (6%)
of which sugars 58g15g (16%)
Protein 7.0g1.8g (4%)
Salt 0.32g0.08g (1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
Portions per pack: ~7, Portion size: 25g--
