John West Skinless & Boneless Wild Pink Salmon 3 X 80G

John West Skinless & Boneless Wild Pink Salmon 3 X 80G
£3.75
£2.24/100g DR.WT

Product Description

  • Skinless and Boneless Pink Salmon in Brine
  • MSC - Certified Sustainable Seafood, MSC-C-50841, From an MSC certified sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
  • In Brine
  • High in 3 Omega
  • Each Drained Can Contains 420mg of Omega 3
  • Pack size: 168G
  • High in 3 Omega

Information

Ingredients

Pink Salmon (Fish), Water, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Storage

For Best Before End and Ocean of Catch: See Side of SleeveTransfer unused contents to a non metallic covered container after opening, keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.

Produce of

Product of Thailand

Warnings

  • ALTHOUGH CARE IS TAKEN WHEN PREPARING OUR FISH, SOME BONES MAY REMAIN

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • John West Foods Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • UK.
  • John West,

Return to

  • John West Foods Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • UK.
  • John West,
  • ISI Ltd,
  • 14 Classon House,
  • Dundrum,
  • Dublin 14,
  • Ireland.
  • www.john-west.com
  • Drop us a line at: ahoy-there@john-west.com

Drained weight

3 x 56g

Net Contents

3 x 80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(drained) Per 100g
Energy403 kJ/96 kcal
Fat1.7g
(of which saturates)(0g)
Carbohydrate0g
(of which sugars)(0g)
Protein20g
Salt0.9g

Safety information

ALTHOUGH CARE IS TAKEN WHEN PREPARING OUR FISH, SOME BONES MAY REMAIN

