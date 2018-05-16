New
John West Skinless & Boneless Wild Pink Salmon 3 X 80G
Product Description
- Skinless and Boneless Pink Salmon in Brine
- MSC - Certified Sustainable Seafood, MSC-C-50841, From an MSC certified sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
- In Brine
- High in 3 Omega
- Each Drained Can Contains 420mg of Omega 3
- Pack size: 168G
Information
Ingredients
Pink Salmon (Fish), Water, Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Storage
For Best Before End and Ocean of Catch: See Side of SleeveTransfer unused contents to a non metallic covered container after opening, keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.
Produce of
Product of Thailand
Warnings
- ALTHOUGH CARE IS TAKEN WHEN PREPARING OUR FISH, SOME BONES MAY REMAIN
Name and address
- Produced for:
- John West Foods Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1BP,
- UK.
- John West,
Drained weight
3 x 56g
Net Contents
3 x 80g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(drained) Per 100g
|Energy
|403 kJ/96 kcal
|Fat
|1.7g
|(of which saturates)
|(0g)
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|(of which sugars)
|(0g)
|Protein
|20g
|Salt
|0.9g
Safety information
