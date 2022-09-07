We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Tomato & Mascarpone & Basil Risotto 400G

£4.00
£1.00/100g

Each pack

Energy
1785kJ
426kcal
21%of the reference intake
Fat
18.9g

medium

27%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.6g

high

38%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.1g

low

12%of the reference intake
Salt
2.23g

high

37%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 481kJ / 115kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked risotto rice with tomato, cream, basil and white wine sauce topped with cherry tomato, baby spinach, mascarpone full fat soft cheese and Pecorino medium fat hard cheese.
  • Our risotto gives a great balance between al dente grains and creamy sauce when heated. For an intensely rich flavour, we use a mix of sweet cherry tomatoes and creamy mascarpone, adding basil, spinach and Pecorino cheese to give a savoury balance.
  • Sweet cherry tomatoes and spinach in a creamy tomato and basil sauce, topped with soft mascarpone and Pecorino shavings.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Risotto Rice, Tomato, Tomato Passata, Cherry Tomato (8%), Tomato Purée, Onion, Baby Spinach, Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (5%), Single Cream (Milk), Tomato Juice, Basil (2%), White Wine, Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Pecorino Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Balsamic Vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, White Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate], Cornflour, Salt, Garlic Purée, Sunflower Oil, Honey, Parsley, Oregano, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), White Wine Vinegar, Garlic Powder, Rosemary.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and stir halfway through heating. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W 4 mins 30 secs / 900W 4 mins
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power. Stir halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (371g**)
Energy481kJ / 115kcal1785kJ / 426kcal
Fat5.1g18.9g
Saturates2.1g7.6g
Carbohydrate14.1g52.1g
Sugars3.0g11.1g
Fibre1.2g4.3g
Protein2.6g9.7g
Salt0.60g2.23g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 371g.--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

