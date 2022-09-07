Tesco Finest Tomato & Mascarpone & Basil Risotto 400G
Each pack
- Energy
- 1785kJ
-
- 426kcal
- 21%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 18.9g
- 27%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 7.6g
- 38%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 11.1g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 2.23g
- 37%of the reference intake
medium
high
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 481kJ / 115kcal
Product Description
- Cooked risotto rice with tomato, cream, basil and white wine sauce topped with cherry tomato, baby spinach, mascarpone full fat soft cheese and Pecorino medium fat hard cheese.
- Our risotto gives a great balance between al dente grains and creamy sauce when heated. For an intensely rich flavour, we use a mix of sweet cherry tomatoes and creamy mascarpone, adding basil, spinach and Pecorino cheese to give a savoury balance.
- Sweet cherry tomatoes and spinach in a creamy tomato and basil sauce, topped with soft mascarpone and Pecorino shavings.
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Risotto Rice, Tomato, Tomato Passata, Cherry Tomato (8%), Tomato Purée, Onion, Baby Spinach, Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (5%), Single Cream (Milk), Tomato Juice, Basil (2%), White Wine, Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Pecorino Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Balsamic Vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, White Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate], Cornflour, Salt, Garlic Purée, Sunflower Oil, Honey, Parsley, Oregano, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), White Wine Vinegar, Garlic Powder, Rosemary.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and stir halfway through heating. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W 4 mins 30 secs / 900W 4 mins
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power. Stir halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (371g**)
|Energy
|481kJ / 115kcal
|1785kJ / 426kcal
|Fat
|5.1g
|18.9g
|Saturates
|2.1g
|7.6g
|Carbohydrate
|14.1g
|52.1g
|Sugars
|3.0g
|11.1g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|4.3g
|Protein
|2.6g
|9.7g
|Salt
|0.60g
|2.23g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 371g.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.