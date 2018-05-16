We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Ready Rolled Reduced Fat Pastry 320g

Tesco Ready Rolled Reduced Fat Pastry 320g
1/5 of a pack

Energy
670kJ
160kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
7.7g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.2g

high

21%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.18g

medium

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1367kJ / 327kcal

Product Description

  • Ready rolled reduced fat puff pastry.
  • LIGHT & FLAKY
  • Pack size: 320G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Margarine [Palm Oil, Water, Salt], Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Once opened, consume within 3 days. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 220˚C/ Fan 200˚C/ Gas 7 10-15 mins. Preheat oven to required temperature. Remove from refrigerator approximately 10-15 mins before use. Unroll the pastry and leave on the baking paper provided. Cut to required size. Place on a baking tray in the middle shelf of pre-heated oven for 10-15 mins or as stated in your recipe.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Preparation and Usage

  • Follow preparation guidelines opposite

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

320g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 1001/5 of a pack (49g)
Energy1367kJ / 327kcal670kJ / 160kcal
Fat15.6g7.7g
Saturates8.6g4.2g
Carbohydrate38.7g18.9g
Sugars0.5g0.3g
Fibre5.6g2.7g
Protein5.1g2.5g
Salt0.38g0.18g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Contains 30% less fat than standard Tesco Ready Rolled Puff Pastry--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 320g typically weighs 245g.--

Safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw..

