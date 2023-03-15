Ariel All In One Washing Liquid Pods Original 51 Washes 999.6G

Ariel All In One Wsh Pods Orig 51 Washes 999.6g

Ariel All-in-1 PODS® washing tablets laundry detergent Original provide brilliant stain removal even in a cold wash. They provide extraordinary cleaning in one washing capsule: 1. Lift stains 2. Brighten 3. Freshen 4. Protect fabrics 5. Brilliant stain removal even in a cold wash thanks to their COOL CLEAN™ Technology. Ariel washing tablets come with a smart multi-compartment design that keeps ingredients separate until they reach the wash. Upon contact with water, the film dissolves to release powerful stain-removing technologies, offering our deepest and strongest All-in-1 PODS® Original clean ever. On top, Ariel All-in-1 PODS® washing capsules come in a recyclable packaging. WARNING! This product may be harmful and could cause serious injury. Always keep Ariel All-in-1 PODS® out of reach of children. Visit keepcapsfromkids.eu for more information.

DEEP DOWN CLEAN: Brrrilliant stain removal, even in a COLD WASH DESIGNED FOR COLD: Ariel All-in-1 PODS® washing capsules include COOL CLEAN™ Technology FRESH SCENT OF CLEAN: Leaves your clothes looking and smelling brilliantly clean 100% WATER-SOLUBLE FILM: Laundry detergent PODS® have a 100% water-soluble film RECYCLABLE PACKAGING: Ariel All-in-1 PODS® washing tablets come in a recyclable packaging (recyclable at large stores, OPRL UK only, oprl.org.uk) ALLIN1 POWER: 1. Lift stains 2. Brighten 3. Freshen 4. Protect fabrics 5. Brilliant stain removal even in a cold wash EASY TO USE: no need to measure and pour, one Ariel All-in-1 PODS® washing tablet is all you need GREAT FOR CLEANING, NOT FOR LITTLE HANDS: Always keep Ariel All-in-1 PODS® out of reach of children. Visit keepcapsfromkids.eu for more information

Pack size: 999.6G

Ingredients

>30% Anionic Surfactants, 5-15% Soap, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Enzymes, Optical Brighteners, Perfumes, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Linalool

Preparation and Usage