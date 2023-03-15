We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ariel All In One Washing Liquid Pods Original 51 Washes 999.6G

4.7(41461)
Ariel All In One Wsh Pods Orig 51 Washes 999.6g
Ariel All-in-1 PODS® washing tablets laundry detergent Original provide brilliant stain removal even in a cold wash. They provide extraordinary cleaning in one washing capsule: 1. Lift stains 2. Brighten 3. Freshen 4. Protect fabrics 5. Brilliant stain removal even in a cold wash thanks to their COOL CLEAN™ Technology. Ariel washing tablets come with a smart multi-compartment design that keeps ingredients separate until they reach the wash. Upon contact with water, the film dissolves to release powerful stain-removing technologies, offering our deepest and strongest All-in-1 PODS® Original clean ever. On top, Ariel All-in-1 PODS® washing capsules come in a recyclable packaging. WARNING! This product may be harmful and could cause serious injury. Always keep Ariel All-in-1 PODS® out of reach of children. Visit keepcapsfromkids.eu for more information.
DEEP DOWN CLEAN: Brrrilliant stain removal, even in a COLD WASHDESIGNED FOR COLD: Ariel All-in-1 PODS® washing capsules include COOL CLEAN™ TechnologyFRESH SCENT OF CLEAN: Leaves your clothes looking and smelling brilliantly clean100% WATER-SOLUBLE FILM: Laundry detergent PODS® have a 100% water-soluble filmRECYCLABLE PACKAGING: Ariel All-in-1 PODS® washing tablets come in a recyclable packaging (recyclable at large stores, OPRL UK only, oprl.org.uk)ALLIN1 POWER: 1. Lift stains 2. Brighten 3. Freshen 4. Protect fabrics 5. Brilliant stain removal even in a cold washEASY TO USE: no need to measure and pour, one Ariel All-in-1 PODS® washing tablet is all you needGREAT FOR CLEANING, NOT FOR LITTLE HANDS: Always keep Ariel All-in-1 PODS® out of reach of children. Visit keepcapsfromkids.eu for more information
Pack size: 999.6G

>30% Anionic Surfactants, 5-15% Soap, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Enzymes, Optical Brighteners, Perfumes, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Linalool

1 Place an Ariel PODS ® at the back of the empty drum. 2 Place your clothes ON TOP of the PODS ®.

