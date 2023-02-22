Naked Strawberry & Banana Smoothie 750Ml
Product Description
- Apple, strawberry, banana and sour cherry fruit juice drink partially from concentrate with vitamin C
- Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- 5 1/2 Apples, 1 1/2 bananas, 13 strawberries and 3 cherries per bottle
- Vitamin C contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.
- If you love our Strawberry & Banana, why not try our Green or Blue Machines?
- Naked® is a registered trademark of Naked Juice Co. of Glendora, Inc.
- + Vitamin C
- 1 of your 5 a day based on a 150ml serving
- Bursting with Colourful Flavour
- Pasteurized
- Source of Vitamin C
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Ingredients
Apple Juice from Concentrate (45%), Apple Puree, Strawberry Puree (15%), Banana Puree (9%), Sour Cherry Puree, Extracts (Sweet Potato, Apple, Radish, Cherry), Natural Flavourings, Vitamin C
Storage
Best before: See cap or bottlePerishable keep refrigerated Consume within 5 days after opening.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well
- Separation is natural
Number of uses
This pack contains 5 servings
Name and address
- Naked Smoothies,
- PO Box 3270,
- Reading,
- RG1 9PE.
- Sold by:
- PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages,
Return to
- You can give us a call.
- UK: 0800 500 3048
- Or you can write to us:
- Naked Smoothies,
- PO Box 3270,
- Reading,
- RG1 9PE.
- PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages,
- UC Dublin 18,
- D18 Y3Y9.
- Www.nakedjuice.co.uk
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml
|Energy
|190kJ / (45kcal)
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|11g
|of which sugars**
|9.3g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|Protein
|0.1g
|Salt
|0g
|Vitamin C
|15mg (19%*)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|**Contains naturally occurring sugars from juice
|-
