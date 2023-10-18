SALTER CHEVRON TEXTURED SCALE

Add a touch of style to your bathroom with the Chevron Electronic Bathroom Scale from Salter, boasting a stylish two-tone textured design. Featuring a maximum capacity of 180 kg, this electronic bathroom scale is ideal for everyday weighing for the whole family. Simply step on the scale for instant weighing and see your results on the easy read LCD display in either metric or imperial measures. Carpet feet are included for using the scale on uneven floors like carpets to ensure accurate results.

If the battery compartment does not close securely, stop using the product and keep it away from children. If you think batteries have been swallowed or placed inside any part of the body, seek immediate medical attention.