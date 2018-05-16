We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ambrosia Dessert Pots Chocolate & Salted Caramel Sauce 2X110g

Per pot (110g)

Energy
597kJ
142kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
3.9g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.1g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
17.7g

medium

20%of the reference intake
Salt
0.24g

low

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 543 kJ/

Product Description

  • Chocolate dessert layer with salted caramel sauce.
  • Creamy layered Belgian Chocolate desserts made with a rich salted caramel sauce
  • Try our rich & creamy Mousse Pots
  • Red Tractor - Certified Milk
  • Ambrosia trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • 100% Natural flavours
  • No artificial colours
  • No added preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 220G

Information

Ingredients

Chocolate Dessert Layer (64%) (Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Buttermilk, Modified Starches, Sustainable Palm Oil, Milk Chocolate Powder made with Belgian Milk Chocolate (2.5%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder), Cream (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Inulin, Whey (Milk), Water), Salted Caramel Sauce (36%) (Skimmed Milk, Buttermilk, Sugar, Water, Modified Starch, Butter Powder (Dried Butter (Milk), Dried Glucose Syrup, Milk Proteins), Dried Glucose Syrup, Inulin, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Thickeners (Carrageenan, Xanthan Gum), Potassium Chloride, Flavourings)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before End: See top of pack.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Contact us:
  • UK: Call 0800 3282121 Mon to Fri 9:00am to 5:00pm.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • ROI: Call 1800 93 2814.
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • www.ambrosia.co.uk

Net Contents

2 x 110g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pot (110g)
Energy543 kJ/597 kJ
-129 kcal142 kcal
Fat3.5g3.9g
of which Saturates1.9g2.1g
Carbohydrate20.9g23g
of which Sugars16.1g17.7g
Fibre1.5g1.7g
Protein2.7g3g
Salt0.22g0.24g
This pack contains 2 portions--
