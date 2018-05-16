New
Ambrosia Dessert Pots Chocolate & Salted Caramel Sauce 2X110g
Per pot (110g)
- Energy
- 597kJ
-
- 142kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.9g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.1g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 17.7g
- 20%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.24g
- 4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 543 kJ/
Product Description
- Chocolate dessert layer with salted caramel sauce.
- Creamy layered Belgian Chocolate desserts made with a rich salted caramel sauce
- Try our rich & creamy Mousse Pots
- Red Tractor - Certified Milk
- Ambrosia trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
- 100% Natural flavours
- No artificial colours
- No added preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 220G
Information
Ingredients
Chocolate Dessert Layer (64%) (Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Buttermilk, Modified Starches, Sustainable Palm Oil, Milk Chocolate Powder made with Belgian Milk Chocolate (2.5%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder), Cream (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Inulin, Whey (Milk), Water), Salted Caramel Sauce (36%) (Skimmed Milk, Buttermilk, Sugar, Water, Modified Starch, Butter Powder (Dried Butter (Milk), Dried Glucose Syrup, Milk Proteins), Dried Glucose Syrup, Inulin, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Thickeners (Carrageenan, Xanthan Gum), Potassium Chloride, Flavourings)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before End: See top of pack.
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Preservatives
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Contact us:
- UK: Call 0800 3282121 Mon to Fri 9:00am to 5:00pm.
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
- ROI: Call 1800 93 2814.
- www.ambrosia.co.uk
Net Contents
2 x 110g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pot (110g)
|Energy
|543 kJ/
|597 kJ
|-
|129 kcal
|142 kcal
|Fat
|3.5g
|3.9g
|of which Saturates
|1.9g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|20.9g
|23g
|of which Sugars
|16.1g
|17.7g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|1.7g
|Protein
|2.7g
|3g
|Salt
|0.22g
|0.24g
|This pack contains 2 portions
|-
|-
