Tesco Finest Cranberry Raisin & Cashew Bloomer

One slice (50g)
- Energy
- 627kJ
-
- 149kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.4g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.9g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 7.1g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.28g
- 5%of the reference intake
medium
medium
medium
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1254kJ / 297kcal
Product Description
- White bread with cranberries, raisins and cashew nuts 400g.
- Loaded with sweet dried cranberries, juicy raisins, pumpkin seeds, cashews, hazelnuts & almonds, for a nutty & fruity flavour. An indulgent bloomer loaded with sweet vibrant cranberries and juicy raisins, combined with a lovely crunchy texture from the pumpkin seeds, cashews, hazelnuts and almonds. Stonebaked for a delicious crisp crust. Developed by experts, this delicious loaf is a source of fibre so it can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet. Eat today to enjoy at its best or to keep for a little longer, try freezing or refreshing by sprinkling with water and gently warming in the oven.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Dried Cranberry (8%) [Sugar, Cranberry, Sunflower Oil], Raisins (8%) [Raisins, Sunflower Oil], Pumpkin Seed, Cashew Nut (3%), Wheat Gluten, Hazelnut, Almonds, Butteroil (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Yeast, Salt, Dextrose, Glucose Syrup, Semolina (Wheat), Milk Proteins, Rapeseed Oil, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Pentasodium Triphosphate), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract).
Allergy Information
- Contains wheat, almond, cashew, hazelnut and milk. May contain sesame seeds and soya. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.
Number of uses
approx. 8 slices Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|per slice
|Energy
|1254kJ / 297kcal
|627kJ / 149kcal
|Fat
|6.9g
|3.4g
|Saturates
|1.8g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|46.2g
|23.1g
|Sugars
|14.2g
|7.1g
|Fibre
|3.8g
|1.9g
|Protein
|10.8g
|5.4g
|Salt
|0.56g
|0.28g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.