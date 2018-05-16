New
Naked Gold Machine Super Smoothie 750Ml
Product Description
- Apple, mango, orange, guava, banana, and passionfruit fruit juice drink partially from concentrate with added vitamins
- Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- 5 Apples, 1/2 banana, 1 guava, 1/2 mango, 1/2 orange, 3 passionfruits per bottle
- Vitamin B2 contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue. Vitamin B6 contributes to the normal function of the immune system.
- Naked® is a registered trademark of Naked Juice Co. of Glendora, Inc.
- Boosted with Vitamins
- 1 of your 5 a day based on a 150ml serving
- Bursting with Colourful Flavour
- Pasteurized
- Contains Vitamins C, B1, B2, B6, & E
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 750ML
- Vitamin B2 contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
- Vitamin B6 contributes to the normal function of the immune system
Information
Ingredients
Apple Juice from Concentrate (62%), Apple Puree, Mango Puree (6%), Orunge Juice from Concentrate, Guava Puree (4%), Banana Puree, Passionfruit (3%), Extracts (Carrot, Pumpkin), Viſamins C, E, B6, Thiamin, Riboflavin
Storage
Best before: See cap or bottlePerishable keep refrigerated Consume within 5 days after opening.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well
- Separation is natural
Number of uses
This pack contains 5 serving
Name and address
- Naked Juice,
- PO Box 9855,
- Leicester,
- LE41 9GF.
- Sold by:
- PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages,
Return to
- You can give us a call.
- UK: 0800 7833 851
- Or you can write to us:
- Naked Juice,
- PO Box 9855,
- Leicester,
- LE41 9GF.
- PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages,
- UC Dublin 18,
- D18 Y3Y9.
- www.nakedjuice.co.uk
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml
|Energy
|201kJ / (47kcal)
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|12g
|of which sugars**
|11g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|Protein
|0.3g
|Salt
|0g
|Vitamin C
|16mg (20%*)
|Vitamin B1 (Thiamin)
|0.15mg (14%*)
|Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin)
|0.25mg (18%*)
|Vitamin B6
|0.24mg (17%*)
|Vitamin E
|3.3mg (28%*)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|**Contains naturally occurring sugars from juice
|-
