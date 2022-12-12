We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Childs Farm Fragrance Free Oatderma Baby Wash 250Ml

4.9(96)Write a review
Childs Farm Fragrance Free Oatderma Baby Wash 250Ml
£6.50
£2.60/100ml

Product Description

  • Childs Farm Fragrance Free Oatderma Baby Wash 250Ml
  • Kind to skin, kind to planet, kind to baby
  • Formulated to gently cleanse even the most sensitive dry & itchy skin. Packed with the goodness of oats, colloidal oatmeal is rich in beta-glucan and avenanthramides which are clinically proven to help soothe and gently nourish the natural balance of delicate skin.
  • -created for dry & itchy skin
  • -colloidal oatmeal, rich in beta-glucan and avenanthramides, is clinically proven to help soothe and nourish skin
  • -natural corn and coconut derived cleansers gently clean
  • -free from parabens, phthalates, artificial colours and dyes, petroleum, formaldehyde
  • -wrapped in our happy skin promise™ as best for your little ones
  • Our award-winning products were first created at our Founder Joannas home, Childs Farm, to soothe her daughters' sensitive skin, whilst making bath time fun. Each product uses natural origin ingredients and sustainable packaging, because every child deserves to be happy in their skin, whilst doing the best for our planet.
  • © Tadley Holdings Ltd. Childs Farm ®
  • Fragrance-free
  • 95% Natural Origin Ingredients
  • Soothing Oats for Dry & Itchy Skin
  • Paediatrician Approved
  • Suitable for Dry & Itchy Skin
  • Safe for People Who May Be Prone to Eczema
  • Dermatologist Approved
  • Suitable for newborn & updwards
  • Happy skin promise ™
  • Cruelty Free International
  • Ethically & Responsibly Sourced
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Sodium Coco-Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Decyl Glucoside, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Flour, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Benzyl Alcohol, Acrylates Crosspolymer-4, Citric Acid, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Oil, Dehydroacetic Acid, Sucrose Laurate, Sodium Benzoate, Alcohol, Sodium Hydroxide

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use
  • Put a dollop on flannel or sponge then massage all over body as it foams. Rinse off with warm water.

Warnings

  • warnings
  • External use only. If product gets in eyes, rinse well with water. If irritation occurs wash with copious amounts of water & stop use.

Name and address

  • Childs Farm Ltd,
  • RG24 9HJ,
  • UK.
  • Childs Farm Europe,
  • 103/104 O'Connell Street,
  • Limerick,

Distributor address

  • Australia:
  • UCC Australia,
  • 2 Raceway PI,
  • Eastern Creek,
  • NSW,
  • 2766.

Return to

  • Childs Farm Ltd,
  • RG24 9HJ,
  • UK.
  • Childs Farm Europe,
  • 103/104 O'Connell Street,
  • Limerick,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

warnings External use only. If product gets in eyes, rinse well with water. If irritation occurs wash with copious amounts of water & stop use.

96 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Very good wash for sensitive skins

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

I have been using the wash for a while and it's the only one that agrees with my baby's skin.

Cannot fault it

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

Bought to use alongside the other oat derma products for my toddler. We have been using it just under a week and have seen a noticeable improvement to her skin.

Couldn't get better

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

This product couldn't get any better I am so glad to have found this product as my child suffers bad ezema and very dry and itchy skin and this doesn't effect it at all it works fantastically on her skin and doesn't have a scent which makes it even more of a great product

Good quality

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

What I love the most about oat derma products is that they do not have any particular smell, so I often use for evening baths for baby so not to over stimulate the senses. Also, it has been great to treat the eczema issues when they flare up. Really nice product, and it goes a long way.

for sensitive skin

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

I only used this oat derma range for a little bit as my bub went through a phase of dry patches on his back. It was made better by using this product, but once we got over it we went to the normal stuff with the nicer smells. This too smells nice and works great, just like the other one better.

Perfect for eczema prone skin

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

We started using this product when my sons eczema started flaring up and within a couple of bath times it had really reduced. The scent is pleasant and a little goes a long way. Definitely one to have when the littles skin gets dry and the price is really good compared to other products

Amazing!

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

My 4 month old has quite dry and sensitive skin and someone recommended using this and this stuff works really well for his skin. It has made his skin better from the first time of using it and it also smells lovely too! We use a lot of Child's Farm products for this reason!

Works wonders

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

I use this for my baby who has severely bad ezema and I must say I have tried every thing and all the remedies that people have suggested and nothing ever works but I've started using this recently and it is working wonders on her skin I am over the moon to have found something that has worked

Great product

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

I've yet to find a product from this brand that we don't love in this house! It's kind and gentle to my babies skin even from birth. My child does fine with every product in the normal line and this one and personally I prefer the other scented ones so far but for my partners sensitive skin this is the best for him.

Brilliant for chicken pox

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

I was told about this for chicken pox when my children got it as i already used childs farm just not the oat stuff and i feel it made a big difference i started using the day after they got their spots and after one use they seemed to be alot less itchy and red

1-10 of 98 reviews

