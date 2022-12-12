Childs Farm Fragrance Free Oatderma Baby Wash 250Ml

Very good wash for sensitive skins
I have been using the wash for a while and it's the only one that agrees with my baby's skin.
Cannot fault it
Bought to use alongside the other oat derma products for my toddler. We have been using it just under a week and have seen a noticeable improvement to her skin.
Couldn't get better
This product couldn't get any better I am so glad to have found this product as my child suffers bad ezema and very dry and itchy skin and this doesn't effect it at all it works fantastically on her skin and doesn't have a scent which makes it even more of a great product
Good quality
What I love the most about oat derma products is that they do not have any particular smell, so I often use for evening baths for baby so not to over stimulate the senses. Also, it has been great to treat the eczema issues when they flare up. Really nice product, and it goes a long way.
for sensitive skin
I only used this oat derma range for a little bit as my bub went through a phase of dry patches on his back. It was made better by using this product, but once we got over it we went to the normal stuff with the nicer smells. This too smells nice and works great, just like the other one better.
Perfect for eczema prone skin
We started using this product when my sons eczema started flaring up and within a couple of bath times it had really reduced. The scent is pleasant and a little goes a long way. Definitely one to have when the littles skin gets dry and the price is really good compared to other products
Amazing!
My 4 month old has quite dry and sensitive skin and someone recommended using this and this stuff works really well for his skin. It has made his skin better from the first time of using it and it also smells lovely too! We use a lot of Child's Farm products for this reason!
Works wonders
I use this for my baby who has severely bad ezema and I must say I have tried every thing and all the remedies that people have suggested and nothing ever works but I've started using this recently and it is working wonders on her skin I am over the moon to have found something that has worked
Great product
I've yet to find a product from this brand that we don't love in this house! It's kind and gentle to my babies skin even from birth. My child does fine with every product in the normal line and this one and personally I prefer the other scented ones so far but for my partners sensitive skin this is the best for him.
Brilliant for chicken pox
I was told about this for chicken pox when my children got it as i already used childs farm just not the oat stuff and i feel it made a big difference i started using the day after they got their spots and after one use they seemed to be alot less itchy and red