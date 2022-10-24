Graze Punchy Protein Chilli and Lime 38g

It's not the best taste
I'm a bit fan of graze however this snack didn't really float my boat. I found the taste quite bland but the portion size never disappoints. The portions are the perfect size for an afternoon snack, not sure if I would recommend it
Not a great combination for me.
These didn't do it for me. They didn't have enough of a kick and the combination with lime left a weird taste in my mouth. The long puffy tube bits didn't have a nice texture to them as they felt really airy in contrast to the crunchy nuts. Definitely more chili needed too.
Cute pack of addictive snacks
Yummy crunchy nuts with addictive sour and spicy flavours. The variety of peas/nuts/corns makes it very addictive to eat. Love this pocket size pack, making it easy to carry around/eat while on the road.
Tasty
I really like these little snack packs, they taste great and are perfect for taking to work or on days out. Love that they are vegan too. Can't wait to try out other flavours of these little packs!!!!
Yummy
I got the chilli and lime nut tray to try and you get a good variety on different nuts not just loads of one type great for a snack at lunch time or while watching TV. have a little kick of chilli but not overpowering
Tasty
Got these to have as a mid morning snack whilst working and I really enjoyed them they were an enjoyable snack and the chilli and lime really complimented each other but wasn't overpowering which I did think could be the case
I enjoyed this product.
I really enjoyed this. Still hurt my teeth a little as very crunchy, but definitely an enjoyable taste. I think I would try this again and several other snacks from the graze collection. They are healthier than other snacks.
Delicious
Great snack not overpowering chilli and lime go down well together the fact that its healthy helps as the whole pack can be consumed in one sitting. Would buy and eat again good for on the go and packed with protein
Tasty
Lime and chilli go so well together making these nuts the perfect snack as they have a bit of a punch without being overpowering. The nuts themselves are nice and crunchy with a good mix of textures making them more satisfying as a snack.
These are ok
So thought I would try these not 100% sold on them. While they are crunchy and tasty they are far too spicy for me personally. I did enjoy the lime flavouring in it though worked well with the chilli.