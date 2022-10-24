We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Graze Punchy Protein Chilli and Lime 38g

4.5(102)Write a review
Graze Punchy Protein Chilli and Lime 38g
£1.00
£2.64/100g

Product Description

  • Chilli & lime flavoured cashews, lightly salted peanuts and almonds
  • Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • What if better snacking started here?
  • Fancy a free graze box?
  • For new online graze customers only. A valid payment card is needed for verification but your first 4-snack box is free. Full price subscription starts automatically after your free box, unless it's cancelled online before the relevant cut-off times. Find full details, including price info, at graze.com/terms.
  • Discover exciting snacks, delivered to your door
  • Try free graze subscription box at graze.com/subscribe
  • Our Chilli & Lime Punchy Nut Power contains 8.5g protein per portion.
  • Conquer your day with this plant-powered‡ mix of chilli and lime flavoured cashews, salted peanuts and almonds. It's a tasty source of protein for whatever the day throws at you.
  • ‡Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • FSC - FSC®, Mix, Packaging, FSC® C021323
  • We'd know this pack anywhere.
  • Copyright nature delivered.
  • Source of protein
  • High in fibre
  • High in vitamin E
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Pack size: 38G
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
  • Source of protein
  • High in fibre
  • High in vitamin E

Information

Ingredients

Almonds (38%), Baked Salted Peanuts (37%): Blanched Peanuts (98%), Salt (1%), Tapioca Starch, Chilli and Lime Flavoured Cashews (25%): Cashew Nuts (94%), Chilli & Lime Seasoning (6%) (Salt, Sugar, Tapioca Starch, Spices [Cayenne, Cardamom, Ginger, Cumin], Natural Flavourings, Herbs [Parsley, Basil], Onion Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Yeast Powder, Dried Bell Pepper, Acid: Citric Acid, Rice Flour, Garlic Powder, Lime Juice Powder)

Allergy Information

  • All our food is packed in the same place so may contain Gluten, Eggs, Soya, Milk, Mustard & Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best before: see pack lid.Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • May contain hard pieces.

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Graze,
  • 3 St James's Rd,
  • Kingston,
  • KT1 2BA.
  • Graze,
  • c/o 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Graze,
  • 3 St James's Rd,
  • Kingston,
  • KT1 2BA.
  • Graze,
  • c/o 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin,
  • D24 NR23.
  • graze.com
  • in-shops@graze.com

Net Contents

38g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion (38g)
Energy2484 kJ944 kJ
-597 kcal227 kcal(% RI)(% RI)
Fat48 g18 g
of which saturates6.2 g2.3 g
Carbohydrate21 g8.0 g
of which sugars4.7 g1.8 g
Fibre8.4 g3.2 g
Protein22 g8.5 g
Salt0.73 g0.28 g
Vitamin E12mg (100%)4.5mg (37%)

Safety information

May contain hard pieces.

View all Nuts & Nut Mixes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

102 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

It's not the best taste

2 stars

Review from GRAZE

I'm a bit fan of graze however this snack didn't really float my boat. I found the taste quite bland but the portion size never disappoints. The portions are the perfect size for an afternoon snack, not sure if I would recommend it

Not a great combination for me.

4 stars

Review from GRAZE

These didn't do it for me. They didn't have enough of a kick and the combination with lime left a weird taste in my mouth. The long puffy tube bits didn't have a nice texture to them as they felt really airy in contrast to the crunchy nuts. Definitely more chili needed too.

Cute pack of addictive snacks

5 stars

Review from GRAZE

Yummy crunchy nuts with addictive sour and spicy flavours. The variety of peas/nuts/corns makes it very addictive to eat. Love this pocket size pack, making it easy to carry around/eat while on the road.

Tasty

5 stars

Review from GRAZE

I really like these little snack packs, they taste great and are perfect for taking to work or on days out. Love that they are vegan too. Can't wait to try out other flavours of these little packs!!!!

Yummy

4 stars

Review from GRAZE

I got the chilli and lime nut tray to try and you get a good variety on different nuts not just loads of one type great for a snack at lunch time or while watching TV. have a little kick of chilli but not overpowering

Tasty

5 stars

Review from GRAZE

Got these to have as a mid morning snack whilst working and I really enjoyed them they were an enjoyable snack and the chilli and lime really complimented each other but wasn't overpowering which I did think could be the case

I enjoyed this product.

4 stars

Review from GRAZE

I really enjoyed this. Still hurt my teeth a little as very crunchy, but definitely an enjoyable taste. I think I would try this again and several other snacks from the graze collection. They are healthier than other snacks.

Delicious

4 stars

Review from GRAZE

Great snack not overpowering chilli and lime go down well together the fact that its healthy helps as the whole pack can be consumed in one sitting. Would buy and eat again good for on the go and packed with protein

Tasty

5 stars

Review from GRAZE

Lime and chilli go so well together making these nuts the perfect snack as they have a bit of a punch without being overpowering. The nuts themselves are nice and crunchy with a good mix of textures making them more satisfying as a snack.

These are ok

3 stars

Review from GRAZE

So thought I would try these not 100% sold on them. While they are crunchy and tasty they are far too spicy for me personally. I did enjoy the lime flavouring in it though worked well with the chilli.

1-10 of 102 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

