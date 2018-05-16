We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Kirsty's Chinese Style Vegetables 300g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Kirsty's Chinese Style Vegetables 300g
£2.80
£9.34/kg

This 276g (Microwaved) Meal Contains:

Energy
930kJ
221kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
6g

low

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
2g

low

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.6g

low

12%of the reference intake
Salt
0.97g

medium

16%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Diced Red and Green Peppers, Water Chestnut and Baby Corn in a Chinese Style Sauce with Cooked Rice.
  • Dairy free
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

Chinese Style Sauce (68%) [Red Pepper (11%), Mushrooms, Green Pepper (9%), Baby Corn (5%), Bean Sprouts (5%), Coconut Aminos, Spring Onions (4%), Water Chestnuts (4%), Ginger Puree, Garlic Puree, Lime Juice, Sugar, Vegetable Oil, Vegetable Stock [Salt, Maltodextrin, Rice Flour, Vegetables [Onion, Carrot, Parsnip], Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil, Parsley, Turmeric], Salt, Ground Black Pepper], White Rice (32%)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C.Use by date is indicated on front of pack. Once cooked, consume immediately. Do not re-freeze after defrosting.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: The following are guidelines only. Cooking times may vary. Always ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving. For best results microwave from frozen.
Do not reheat.

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 190°C, 170°C Fan Oven, Gas Mark 5. Remove outer packaging and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven and heat for 40 minutes and serve.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Recycling info

Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Kirsty's (Worthenshaws Ltd.),
  • Harrogate,
  • HG3 2SG.
  • Kirsty's EU,
  • 29 Patrick Street,
  • Kilkenny,

Return to

  • Kirsty's (Worthenshaws Ltd.),
  • Harrogate,
  • HG3 2SG.
  • Kirsty's EU,
  • 29 Patrick Street,
  • Kilkenny,
  • R95 NXR0.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper meal (Microwaved)*
Energy kJ337kJ930kJ
Energy kcal80kcal221kcal
Fat2.2g6.0g
(of which saturates)0.7g2.0g
Carbohydrates13.3g36.7g
(of which sugars)3.8g10.6g
Fibre0.7g1.9g
Protein1.5g4.1g
Salt0.35g0.97g
* Typical weight when microwaved 276g--
View all Frozen Vegan

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here