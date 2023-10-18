We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Salter Family Add And Weigh Scale

£25.00

£25.00/each

SALTER FAMILY ADD AND WEIGH SCALE
Easily weigh yourself as well as children, pets, luggage and more with this Add and Weigh scale from Salter. Simply weigh yourself, clear the scale to zero, then hold what you want to weigh before stepping on again to accurately measure. Including carpet feet for reliable measurements on uneven flooring, and an easy-to-read digital display. A large platform ensures there is plenty of space for you, and for whatever you’re wanting to measure, giving clear and precise results every time.
If the battery compartment does not close securely, stop using the product and keep it away from children. If you think batteries have been swallowed or placed inside any part of the body, seek immediate medical attention.
CR2032 battery includedPerfect for taking accurate measurements of babies, pets, luggage, and moreDigital display for clear, easy-to-read results.

