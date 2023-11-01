Biotiful Low Fat Gut Health Kefir Quark Original 250G

High protein kefir quark Uk's No1 Kefir Brand‡ ‡By volume sales - visit www.biotifulguthealth.com for verification.

Natural energy** Immunity support ** **Biotiful Kefir Protein is a source of Vitamin B12 which supports the normal functioning of the immune system and contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue. Gut health* *Biotiful Kefir Protein is a source of calcium which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes. Biotiful kefir protein is crafted by fermenting low-fat British milk, with a unique combination of live quark and kefir cultures. Each highly nutritious and delicious pot is packed with over 25g of natural protein, billions of live cultures and is a source of vitamin B12 and calcium. Enjoy it for breakfast or as a power snack a great way to up your clean protein intake whilst taking care of your gut.

30g Natural Protein Low fat Great taste 2022 High Protein Billions of Live Cultures British Milk Source of Calcium No sugar or anything artificial addeed

Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

Pasteurised Cow's Milk fermented with Live Kefir and Quark Cultures

Allergy Information

See ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

250g ℮