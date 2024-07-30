Pieminister Gluten Free Ranger Chicken Ham & Leek Pie 275G

Pieminister Gluten Free Ranger Chicken Ham & Leek Pie 275G

3.7(3)
Write a review

£5.55

£2.02/100g

Pieminister Gluten Free Ranger Chicken Ham & Leek Pie 275GFind out how we 'Bake Things Better' pieminister.co.uk/sustainabilityCollect tokens & cash them in for cool stuffFind out what's up for grabs: pieminister.co.uk/tokensWe're a b corp!This means we're part of a global community of businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental impact.
Crossed Grain Symbol - GB-160-010FSC - FSC® Mix, Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C011534, www.fsc.org
Gluten freeGreat taste 2021Get on the Gravy Train!
Pack size: 275G

Ingredients

British Free Range Chicken (18%), Whole Milk, Water, Rice Flour, Leek (6%), Double Cream (Milk), Ham (5%) (British Free Range Pork Leg, Salt, Demerara Sugar, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrate, Potassium Nitrate)), Onion, Butter (Milk), Maize Starch, Identity Preserved Palm Oil**, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), White Wine, Tapioca Starch, Maize Flour, Soya Flour, Modified Corn Starch, Garlic, Vegetable Fibre, Salt, Wholegrain Mustard (Water, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Spices), Wheat* Maltodextrin, Thickener (Cellulose), Cornflour, Yeast Extract Powder, Buckwheat Flour, Potato Starch, Raising Agent (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Chive, Black Pepper, Flavouring, Sugar, Thyme, *The Gluten is removed from the Wheat before reaching our certified Gluten free kitchen. Our Pies are tested in a laboratory for Gluten and our Gluten free processes have been assessed and certified by the association of european coeliac societies and carry the crossed grain symbol (coeliac uk) to show that they contain 20 ppm gluten or less, **Learn more about our Certified Sustainable Identity Preserved Palm Oil at pieminister.co.uk/sustainability

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

275g

View all Pies

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here