Sosu Amoy Ganjang Soy Sauce Korean 135Ml
Product Description
- Sweet soy sauce.
- Korean inspired Soy Sauce
- Ganjang is a traditional Korean soy sauce. It balances a light soy flavour with a hint of sweetness.
- Tasting notes: sweet and umami.
- Amoy is a trademark of Amoy Food Limited, Hong Kong, China and used under license.
- No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 135ML
Information
Ingredients
Tamari Soy Sauce (55%, Soybeans, Water, Salt), White Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Keep in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated.Best before end - see neck
Preparation and Usage
- How to use:
- Perfect for dipping dumplings or vegetables, or drizzling over stir-fry.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Recycling info
Bottle. Recycle Cap. Recycle
Distributor address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- HJ. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd., London, SE1 9SG.
Net Contents
135ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|770kJ / 184kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|- of which saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|39.5g
|- of which sugars
|35.5g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|Protein
|5.4g
|Salt
|8.5g
