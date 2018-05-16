We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Plant Chef 4 Fruity Hot Cross Buns

Tesco Plant Chef 4 Fruity Hot Cross Buns
£1.60
£0.40/each

One hot cross bun

Energy
803kJ
190kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
1.8g

low

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.7g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Salt
0.30g

medium

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1148kJ / 271kcal

Product Description

  • 4 White hot cross buns with dried fruit and candied mixed peel.
  • The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch
  • 100% PLANT BASED With juicy fruits, candied mixed peel and spices.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Dried Fruit (25%) [Currants, Raisins, Sultanas, Water, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Water, Candied Mixed Peel (2%) [Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Lemon Peel, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Yeast, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Gluten, Potato Dextrin, Coconut Oil, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Mixed Spices, Glucose Syrup, Modified Maize Starch, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and soya. Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk allergy sufferers because this allergen is present in the environment, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

defrost for 2 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: Time: 1-2 mins Temperature: Medium Remove from packaging. Slice in half. Place under a pre-heated medium grill until golden brown. Turn once.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne hot cross bun (70g)
Energy1148kJ / 271kcal803kJ / 190kcal
Fat2.5g1.8g
Saturates0.4g0.3g
Carbohydrate53.5g37.5g
Sugars19.6g13.7g
Fibre3.3g2.3g
Protein7.0g4.9g
Salt0.43g0.30g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

