Tesco Plant Chef 4 Fruity Hot Cross Buns

One hot cross bun
- Energy
- 803kJ
- 190kcal
- 10%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.8g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.3g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 13.7g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.30g
- 5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1148kJ / 271kcal
Product Description
- 4 White hot cross buns with dried fruit and candied mixed peel.
- The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch
- 100% PLANT BASED With juicy fruits, candied mixed peel and spices.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Dried Fruit (25%) [Currants, Raisins, Sultanas, Water, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Water, Candied Mixed Peel (2%) [Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Lemon Peel, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Yeast, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Gluten, Potato Dextrin, Coconut Oil, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Mixed Spices, Glucose Syrup, Modified Maize Starch, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and soya. Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk allergy sufferers because this allergen is present in the environment, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
defrost for 2 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Grill
Instructions: Time: 1-2 mins Temperature: Medium Remove from packaging. Slice in half. Place under a pre-heated medium grill until golden brown. Turn once.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One hot cross bun (70g)
|Energy
|1148kJ / 271kcal
|803kJ / 190kcal
|Fat
|2.5g
|1.8g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|53.5g
|37.5g
|Sugars
|19.6g
|13.7g
|Fibre
|3.3g
|2.3g
|Protein
|7.0g
|4.9g
|Salt
|0.43g
|0.30g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
