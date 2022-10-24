Graze Cocoa Vanilla & Protein Flapjack 50G

Good flavour and quite filling
This is pretty good for a prepackaged flapjack type bar. I liked the texture and found it a good size but not the very best of their flavours that said I would happily grab another as they are really convenient for on the go
Lovely, healthy treat
I can't get enough of it; it tastes fantastic. Great for a quick breakfast in the morning, or as a snack throughout the day. The packaging looks great, and I'm glad it's made of paper rather than plastic. The cocoa flavour isn't overpowering, but you can taste it, and the texture is excellent.
Delicious snack
A delicious snack packed full of flavour and nutrious value. I've had it as as a snack between lunch and dinner and have to say it packs plenty of flavour and a lot of punch for health values. I would definitely recommend this.
Not the best Flavour
The size of this snack is a not a bad size. Although I enjoy this brand I have to be honest I do find these fill you up, I was not a huge fan of this flavour as I would have preferred something a little more sweeter.
Great!
I love the presentation of these, how they're in a snack sized box also cut into little sections so you can go back it, the flavour surprised me a lot as I was expecting quite a weak chocolate flavour but got quite the opposite, they are super tasty and more ish! I'll definitely purchase these in the future for myself, my partner and children.
Yummy
I got this lovely product last week from my friend who recommended it to try. The package size was nice and the taste is delicious.it was nice Idea to take with me in a work it was perfect for my breakfast. I definitely wanna buy more flavour I like this product and I recommend it to everyone
Amazing taste
The cocoa flavour is there and the vanilla flavour is there which I didn't entirely expect the first I had these. I've had them a few times and they're soo good!! I highly recommend pretty much all of GRAZE products - absolutely delicious and easily packed to take out and about or at home for a quick delicious snack! Thank you GRAZE
Ok
I bought these to try for a breakfast snack. They are quite nice flavour but they are quite hard. Quick and easy breakfast options and did keep me full till dinner time so does the trick. They are also a good size
Tasty but not a flapjack
More like a rice crispy cake than a flapjack, but tasty for a quick snack. The chocolate flavour is quite mild. The 3 bites you get is just right for an afternoon snack. Overall it's a pretty good snack.
Underrated !
As the title these are so underrated! I'm fussy and to be honest I don't usually go fro the graze bars as I thought they had nuts and seeds etc in… I'm a fussy eater! No gonna lie I will defantly be trying more flavours and getting these more! There was no bitty bits nuts or seeds had so much texture but it was delicious every bite and so filling too which was suprising!! Can't wait to eat more!!!