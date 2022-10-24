We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Graze Cocoa Vanilla & Protein Flapjack 50G

4.5(152)Write a review
£1.00
£2.00/100g

Product Description

  • Wholegrain oat flapjack with cocoa, natural vanilla flavouring and soy protein crispies
  • Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • For new online graze customers only. A valid payment card is needed for verification but your first 4-snack box is free. Full price subscription starts automatically after your free box, unless it's cancelled online before the relevant cut-off times. Find full details, including price info, at graze.com/terms.
  • Discover exciting snacks, delivered to your door
  • Try a free graze subscription box at graze.com/subscribe
  • 45% Less sugar than the average cereal bar†
  • (†Compared with sugar per 100g in over 80 similar cereal bars)
  • ‡Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass. Our cocoa vanilla flapjack contains 7.2g of protein per serving
  • We've given oats some oomph by combining rich cocoa and vanilla with the goodness of protein. Thanks to the naturally sweet chicory root fibre in this recipe, it has at least 45% less sugar than the average cereal bar†, for an afternoon treat with more benefits‡ and less sugar.
  • †We looked at the sugar per 100g in over 80 similar cereal bars to work this out. ‡Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass.
  • RSPO - Certified Sustainable Palm Oil™, 9-1785-16-100-00, www.rspo.org
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C021323
  • © We'd know this pack anywhere.
  • Copyright nature delivered.
  • Oats Plus
  • 7g Protein
  • High in fibre
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 50G
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Oats (31%), Chicory Root Fibre, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm*), Soy Protein Crispies (9%) (Soy Protein, Starch), Golden Syrup, Linseeds (4%), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (3.5%), Liquid Sugar, Sunflower Seeds (3%), Humectant: Glycerine, Palm Fat*, Soluble Corn Fibre, Soya Flour, Demerara Sugar, Potato Starch, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavouring, Citrus Fibre, Sea Salt, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Molasses, *Contains Certified Sustainable Palm Oil

Allergy Information

  • We pack all our snacks in the same place so they may contain Eggs, Peanuts, Milk, Nuts, Mustard & Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best before: see pack lidStore in a cool, dry place

Number of uses

1 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • UK: Graze,
  • 3 St James's Rd,
  • Kingston,
  • KT1 2BA.
  • IE: Graze,
  • c/o 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • UK: Graze,
  • 3 St James's Rd,
  • Kingston,
  • KT1 2BA.
  • IE: Graze,
  • c/o 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin,
  • D24 NR23.
  • graze.com
  • in-shops@graze.com

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion (50g)
Energy1797kJ899kJ
-431kcal216kcal
Fat22g11g
of which saturates3.8g1.9g
Carbohydrate36g18g
of which sugars8.6g4.3g
Fibre16g8.2g
Protein14g7.2g
Salt0.40g0.20g
Good flavour and quite filling

4 stars

Review from GRAZE

This is pretty good for a prepackaged flapjack type bar. I liked the texture and found it a good size but not the very best of their flavours that said I would happily grab another as they are really convenient for on the go

Lovely, healthy treat

5 stars

Review from GRAZE

I can't get enough of it; it tastes fantastic. Great for a quick breakfast in the morning, or as a snack throughout the day. The packaging looks great, and I'm glad it's made of paper rather than plastic. The cocoa flavour isn't overpowering, but you can taste it, and the texture is excellent.

Delicious snack

5 stars

Review from GRAZE

A delicious snack packed full of flavour and nutrious value. I've had it as as a snack between lunch and dinner and have to say it packs plenty of flavour and a lot of punch for health values. I would definitely recommend this.

Not the best Flavour

3 stars

Review from GRAZE

The size of this snack is a not a bad size. Although I enjoy this brand I have to be honest I do find these fill you up, I was not a huge fan of this flavour as I would have preferred something a little more sweeter.

Great!

5 stars

Review from GRAZE

I love the presentation of these, how they're in a snack sized box also cut into little sections so you can go back it, the flavour surprised me a lot as I was expecting quite a weak chocolate flavour but got quite the opposite, they are super tasty and more ish! I'll definitely purchase these in the future for myself, my partner and children.

Yummy

5 stars

Review from GRAZE

I got this lovely product last week from my friend who recommended it to try. The package size was nice and the taste is delicious.it was nice Idea to take with me in a work it was perfect for my breakfast. I definitely wanna buy more flavour I like this product and I recommend it to everyone

Amazing taste

5 stars

Review from GRAZE

The cocoa flavour is there and the vanilla flavour is there which I didn't entirely expect the first I had these. I've had them a few times and they're soo good!! I highly recommend pretty much all of GRAZE products - absolutely delicious and easily packed to take out and about or at home for a quick delicious snack! Thank you GRAZE

Ok

3 stars

Review from GRAZE

I bought these to try for a breakfast snack. They are quite nice flavour but they are quite hard. Quick and easy breakfast options and did keep me full till dinner time so does the trick. They are also a good size

Tasty but not a flapjack

4 stars

Review from GRAZE

More like a rice crispy cake than a flapjack, but tasty for a quick snack. The chocolate flavour is quite mild. The 3 bites you get is just right for an afternoon snack. Overall it's a pretty good snack.

Underrated !

5 stars

Review from GRAZE

As the title these are so underrated! I'm fussy and to be honest I don't usually go fro the graze bars as I thought they had nuts and seeds etc in… I'm a fussy eater! No gonna lie I will defantly be trying more flavours and getting these more! There was no bitty bits nuts or seeds had so much texture but it was delicious every bite and so filling too which was suprising!! Can't wait to eat more!!!

